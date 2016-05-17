35 One-Piece Bathing Suits Sexier Than Any Bikini

We have nothing against a bikini per se, but have you seen some of the one-pieces landing in stores right now? Full-pieces with lace-up fronts, daringly low backs, and designs that are so high-cut on the hip, they basically channel ’80s-era Jane Fonda (in a good way!) Swimwear is rarely both chic as hell and sexy, so when we spotted these 35 killer one-pieces everywhere from ASOS to Zimmermann, we felt obliged to share.