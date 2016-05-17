StyleCaster
35 One-Piece Bathing Suits Sexier Than Any Bikini

We have nothing against a bikini per se, but have you seen some of the one-pieces landing in stores right now? Full-pieces with lace-up fronts, daringly low backs, and designs that are so high-cut on the hip, they basically channel ’80s-era Jane Fonda (in a good way!) Swimwear is rarely both chic as hell and sexy, so when we spotted these 35 killer one-pieces everywhere from ASOS to Zimmermann, we felt obliged to share.

1 of 35

V-Neck Swimsuit, $35.90; at Zara

Photo: Zara

Nasty Gal x Lee + Lani The Aquarium Mesh Swimsuit, $240; at Nasty Gal

Photo: Nasty Gal

Fine Line One Piece, $220; at Dion Lee

Photo: Dion Lee

Zimmermann Ruffled Polka-Dot Halterneck Swimsuit, $740; at Net-a-Porter

Photo: Net-a-Porter

Bond One Piece, $58; at Style Addict

Photo: Style Addict

Hinano One Piece, $218; at Mikoh

Photo: Mikoh

Hayden Lace-Up Swimsuit, $98; at Nasty Gal

Photo: Nasty Gal

Between the Lines Swimsuit, $78; at Nasty Gal

Photo: Nasty Gal

Floreat Nevada Full Piece, $80; at Skye and Staghorn

Photo: Skye and Staghorn

Chateau, $273; at Prism

Photo: Prism

The Firebird One Piece Suit, $295; at Minimale Animale

Photo: Minimale Animale

The Studded Bandit Outlaw Onezie, $395; at Minimale Animale

Photo: Minimale Animale

The Cara Swimsuit, $42.95; at Free Bella

Photo: Free Bella

Monaco One-Piece, $162; at For Love and Lemons

Photo: For Love and Lemons

Grace Swimsuit Black, $135.13; at Lonely

Photo: Lonely

Tavik Swimwear Victoria One-Piece, $100; at Revolve

Photo: Revolve

Antibes Maillot, $334; at Marysia

Photo: Marysia

Santa Barbara Maillot, $323; at Marysia

Photo: Marysia

Santorini One Piece, $218; at Mikoh

Photo: Mikoh

Maasai Paneled Full Piece, $80; at Skye and Staghorn

Photo: Skye and Staghorn

Dive Suit, $288; at Rachel Comey

Photo: Rachel Comey

Alina Swimsuit, $78; at Nasty Gal

Photo: Nasty Gal

Reversible Plunge Swimsuit, $58; at Topshop

Photo: Topshop

Halter Neck Swimsuit, $35.90; at Zara

Photo: Zara

Carbon High Cut One Piece, $105; at Free People

Photo: Free People

Eden Halter, $295; at Zimmermann

Photo: Zimmermann

Jana Plus, $59.95; at Adore Me

Photo: Adore Me

Pacific & Driftwood Ziggy Mesh Swimsuit, $210; at Nasty Gal

Photo: Nasty Gal

Bishop Nude Insert, $245; at Norma Kamali

Photo: Norma Kamali

Solid and Striped The Alexandra Two-Ton Swimsuit, $150; at Net-a-Porter

Photo: Net-a-Porter

Marysia Venice One-Shoulder Swimsuit, $343; at Net-a-Porter

Photo: Net-a-Porter

ASOS Eyelet Lace Up Ribbed Plunge Swimsuit, $61.47; at ASOS

Photo: ASOS

ASOS Rope Waist Deep Plunge Swimsuit, $32.35; at ASOS

Photo: ASOS

Missguided Mono Stripe Cut Out One Shoulder Swimsuit, $40.44; at ASOS

Photo: ASOS

Monki Cutout Swimsuit, $40.44; at Monki

Photo: Monki

