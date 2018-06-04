StyleCaster
The Sexiest Mini Dresses to Slip Into This Summer

The Sexiest Mini Dresses to Slip Into This Summer

Mini Dresses for Summer
Photo: Getty Images

Summer’s just about in full swing, which means our hemlines are shorter and our shoulders are bare (finally!) This season, we’re celebrating one of our favorite retro comebacks—the mini dress. It’s sexy and comfy, and the best part is, it works for all shapes, sizes, and personal styles. Pair yours with a great slingback heel for your next party, sneakers and a denim jacket for a casual weekend adventure, or find a bold print for your summer getaway.

Maybe you’re looking for a fitted version to hug your curves or a super-short one to show off your top-model legs—whatever your mini mission is, we’ve rounded up 25 fresh mini dresses you’ll want to buy ASAP. We can guarantee that we’ll basically be living in these all summer, and we encourage you to do the same.

1 of 25
Printed Mini
Photo: Getty Images
Ruffle Mesh Dress

Dress, $494 at Self-Portrait

Lace Slip Dress

Dress, $460 at Pinko

The Going Out Dress
Photo: Getty Images
The Retro Mini

Dress, $210 (was $350) at Alice & Olivia

The Tropical Dress

Dress, $108 at Guess

Mustard Muse
Photo: Getty Images
This Dress is Bananas

Dress, $385 at Milly

Frill Dress

Dress, $745 at Zimmermann

Little Plaid Number
Photo: Getty Images
Striped Dress

Dress, $5,400 at Valentino

Printed Mini

Dress, $49.90 at Zara

Maroon Mood
Photo: Getty Images
Spotted Ruffle Mini

Dress, $40 at ASOS

The Sweetheart Wrap

Dress, $230 at For Love and Lemons

Velvet Wrap
Photo: Getty Images
Polka Dot Dress

Dress, $298 at BCBGMAXAZRIA

The LBD
Photo: Getty Images
One Shoulder Mini

Dress, $485 at MSGM

The Statement Sleeve
Photo: Getty Images
The Floral Mini

Badgley Mischka dress, $375 at 11 Honoré

Turtleneck Combo
Photo: Getty Images
Pretty Mini Details

Dress, $487 at Three Floor

Paisley Mini
Photo: Getty Images
The Shirt Dress

Dress, $295 at Tucker

