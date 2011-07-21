Sexy Librarian? Getting My Chanel on with LensCrafters

My style has always skewed a bit more minimal or Seventies inspired, but no one’s ever accused me of trying to rock the sexy librarian look often channelled on the runways of Prada and Marc Jacobs. Ever since I got some sweet 70s serial killer meets aforementioned sexy librarian Chanel glasses from Lens Crafters, I suddenly want to get a little more ladylike, and possibly start shushing people, maybe?

The eyeglass emporium you may think of as your run of the mill mall store has some high fashion eyewear on their roster including the aforementioned Chanel, Tom Ford and Dolce & Gabbana, just to name a few. Len Crafters invited some fashion peeps to try out their new, very high tech AccuFit Digital system, which basically puts that archaic practice of putting a Sharpie dot over where your prescription should go on your lenses to shame. The new system also takes photos of you in different frames from multiple angles which is perfect for those seriously visually impaired ones among us and just kind of fun for the rest of us.

I mean, if I’m going to sit at a computer all day, I might as well have Chanel on my face to do it, no?