We Can’t Get Enough of These Celebs’ Sexy Legs

In the ’80s and ’90s, are culture was pretty much obsessed with legs. From ZZ Top’s 1983 anthem simply titled “Legs” to the celebration of Cher Horowitz’s stems in 1995’s “Clueless,” we were all about them. But somewhere in the early ’00s, our fascination with butts grew, and legs took a backseat.

Today, however, it seems like legs are starting to move back into focus when it comes to talking about the best celebrity bodies. In fact, our appreciation for a killer pair of pins has reached a new high thanks to stars like Carrie Underwood, Jennifer Lopez, Blake Lively, and Gigi Hadid, who regularly step out in short-shorts, mini-dresses, and skirts that show off their perfectly toned, highly sexy legs.

We’ve rounded up the 3o sexiest pairs of legs in Hollywood right now—from stars of all shapes and heights.

Updated on 7/17/2017.