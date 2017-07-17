StyleCaster
Share

We Can’t Get Enough of These Celebs’ Sexy Legs

What's hot
StyleCaster

We Can’t Get Enough of These Celebs’ Sexy Legs

by
We Can’t Get Enough of These Celebs’ Sexy Legs
30 Start slideshow

In the ’80s and ’90s, are culture was pretty much obsessed with legs. From ZZ Top’s 1983 anthem simply titled “Legs” to the celebration of Cher Horowitz’s stems in 1995’s “Clueless,” we were all about them. But somewhere in the early ’00s, our fascination with butts grew, and legs took a backseat.

MORE: The 13 Best Pregnant Celebrity Beauty Looks Ever

Today, however, it seems like legs are starting to move back into focus when it comes to talking about the best celebrity bodies. In fact, our appreciation for a killer pair of pins has reached a new high thanks to stars like Carrie Underwood, Jennifer Lopez, Blake Lively, and Gigi Hadid, who regularly step out in short-shorts, mini-dresses, and skirts that show off their perfectly toned, highly sexy legs.

MORE: Bet You Can’t Guess If These Legs Belong to Gigi or Bella Hadid

We’ve rounded up the 3o sexiest pairs of legs in Hollywood right now—from stars of all shapes and heights.

Updated on 7/17/2017.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 30

Fact: There are several fan-made Tumblrs and Reddit forums dedicated to the star's mile-long stems. In fact, they're so talked about, that U.K. paper the Telegraph asked the question "Does Taylor Swift Have the Sexiest Legs Ever?" in 2014.

Photo: WENN

At 46 years old (!!!), Jennifer Lopez's body is better than ever, but it's her tanned, toned legs that have been getting some serious attention lately. What's her secret? The singer, actress, and "American Idol" host told Hollywood Life she keeps her stems in shape by getting in an hour of exercise every day that includes 30 minutes of cardio and 30 minutes of muscular structure.

Photo: Getty Images

No words are needed to describe Beyoncé's insanely sexy, shapely, infamous legs.

Photo: Getty

Carrie Underwood's legs have made a name for themselves thanks to their lean, sculpted shape. It's been reported that—apart from following a vegetarian and "practical vegan" diet—the country superstar does high-intensity cardio, including kickboxing and running, at least three times a week, as well strength-training exercises like jump squats and lunges.

Kendall Jenner long, lean legs are flaunted regularly—for good reason.

Photo: WENN

Strong, shapely and sexy: Three words to describe Serena Williams' world-class legs.

Photo: WENN

If we had Ciara's legs, that slit would be even higher.

Photo: WENN

Hailey Baldwin didn't snag Justin Bieber for nothing—even if it was just for a few days.

Photo: WENN

Supermodel Anja Rubik is a big fan of showing off her perfect mile-long legs in mini dresses, gowns with super-high slits, and short skirts.

Photo: Getty

No star's more famous for a pair of sexy legs than Tina Turner, 77, who has reportedly insured her trademark legs for upwards of $3 million.

Photo: Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

Rihanna's shapely legs usually steal focus (when the rest of her bod doesn't, that is.)

Photo: WENN

Chloe Sevigny often shows her perfect legs in short-shorts, and always manages to look like the coolest girl in the room.

Photo: Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images

Chrissy Teigen

Work those thigh-high boots, Jennifer Hudson.

Photo: WENN

These legs have walked Gigi Hadid down more runways than we can count.

Photo: WENN

Miley Cyrus

At 5'10, reality star Khloe Kardashian—who recently dropped a reported 30 poundsoften flaunts her long sculpted legs.

 

Photo: Instagram/Khloe Kardashian

VS model Jasmine Tookes = most perfect set of legs ever?

Photo: WENN

Julia Roberts' legs haven't aged a day since they were zipped into pleather "Pretty Woman" boots.

Photo: WENN

It's hard not to envy Zendaya's long, lithe frame.

Photo: WENN

Kelly Rowland

Olivia Palermo

Amber Rose

Reality star and designer Whitney Port is 5'10—and all legs.

 

Photo: WENN

Blake Lively's slim, toned legs are often on display, and for good reason.

Photo: WENN

Kylie Jenner

At 5'11, former WWE wrestler Stacy Keibler's unusually long, toned legs are insured for a few million dollars, and have been referred to as "The Weapon of Mass Seduction" by a judge on "Dancing With the Stars" when Stacy was a contestant.

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Nina Dobrev

Model Winnie Harlow knows how to work a split.

Lea Michele

Photo: WENN

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Got a Craving for Fast Food? Here's What to Order

Got a Craving for Fast Food? Here's What to Order
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share