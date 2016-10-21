13 Real Women on the Jeans They Feel Sexiest In

What is “sexy,” anyways? Victoria’s Secret always seems to have a pretty good idea (for 2016: Kerry Washington, Paris, France, and the cast of “Quantico,” among others). For the rest of us, though, it’s less concrete. We might feel our sexiest wearing a slinky dress, a pair of sweats, or nothing at all—or, of course, our favorite pair of jeans.

Personally, I don’t think anything compares to a pair of brand-new, super-tight black skinnies—with some high-heel boots and a leather jacket, it’s the closet I’ll ever some to feeling like the archetypal movie bad-girl—you know, the type that’ll kick your ass at pool and steal your girl on the way out.

Rag & Bones are a perennial favorite—they’ve got tons of stretch, but don’t veer into legging territory—though lately I’ve been rocking some DL1961s that are so flattering I can almost get over the whole fake-front-pockets thing (usually a dealbreaker for me for reasons both political and practical—as in, they will result in me dropping my phone in the toilet).

Not everyone feels quite the same way about skinny jeans, though—some prefer slouchy boyfriend fits, others like the skin-baring benefits of ripped denim.

So, to find out what’s actually sexy—to those of us wearing the jeans, that is, not whoever’s looking on—we quizzed real women of all shapes and sizes about what they wear when they want to feel like the hottest person in the room. Some of their answers might surprise you.

Click through the slideshow below to find out what they said, and who knows? Maybe you’ll find your next foolproof pair.