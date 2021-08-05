15 Sexy Halloween Costumes Perfect For A Spooky Thirst Trap

Scroll To See More Images

Believe it or not, Halloween is coming up fast—and I could not be more excited to celebrate my favorite holiday in a sexy new costume! I mean, it’s the only night when you can get away with walking around in a sexy mermaid or schoolgirl outfit and not get any flack from your friend group. Plus, there is something so fun about going all-in on a theme. The wigs, the makeup, the styling—I love it all! Having a bona fide reason to snap a few cute pics for my Instagram doesn’t hurt, either.

That being said, finding a costume can be a real nightmare. I feel like I always forget to actually look for one until it’s too late and I simply can’t go as a nerd for the third year in a row just because I have a pair of oversized black glasses and a white button-down at my disposal. I actually want to plan out my looks this year, so that requires placing a few orders now before all the best ones begin to sell out. Because I would hate for you to be lost without a costume on October 31, I’ve rounded up a few undeniably-hot options for you to peruse right here.

Also, let’s make one thing clear before we get to the actual costumes: Looking sexy on Halloween is more about how you feel in a costume rather than what you’re actually wearing. If you prefer to show some skin, go for it. If these costumes are too racy, do your own thing and wear something else! You should ultimately pick the costume that makes you feel like the best version of yourself. And if you want to don a sexy bunny or schoolgirl-inspired outfit and call it a night, this list will be right up your alley. Read on to check out all of my favorite picks.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Femme For Real Costume Groovy, baby! This pastel pink Femme For Real costume is perfect if you want to show off your sexy-sweet side this year. Finish off the look with a pair of white Mary Jane-style heels. Femme For Real Costume $69.99 Buy Now

Bunny Squad Costume

This ain’t your average bunny costume! Carry a basketball around all night long and don a white track jacket to stay warm as the temperature drops throughout the evening.

Bedside Babe Costume

This Bedside Babe costume puts a very edgy twist on the classic nurse costume, don’t you think? The pinup details are offset by the black-and-red colorway.

Devious Devil Costume Yes, going as a devil is basic. But it’s also a surefire way to look amazing on Halloween! This red bodysuit is bound to make a sexy statement. Devious Devil Costume $44.99 Buy Now

Classic French Maid Costume Oui, Oui! Channel some Old Hollywood vibes in this Classic Friend Maid costume. Carry a feather duster around with you all night—or maybe just opt for a fuzzy black mini bag! Classic French Maid Costume $59.99 Buy Now

Women’s Shoot ‘Em Up Cowgirl Costume Yeehaw! The Western aesthetic is massively popular this year, so this cowgirl costume is a must-try. The sexy chaps and ruffled bodysuit make it feel modern. Don’t forget your cowboy hat! Shoot 'Em Up Cowgirl Costume $54.99 Buy Now

Sexy Playtime Bunny Costume In the realm of Halloween costumes, classic bunny iterations reign supreme. Why? Because they’re always cute and timelessly sexy! While you can 100 percent try a colorful version this year, I prefer the basic black alternative. Sexy Playtime Bunny Costume $49.99 Buy Now Harbor Hottie Sailor Costume Ahoy, matey! This very “nauty” costume is so cute for 2021. It’s time to drop it like it’s yacht on the dance floor. Yes, the nautical pun is very much intended!

Boarding School Flirt Costume

Need a last-minute costume? Be a sexy schoolgirl! This cheeky costume covers all your bases in one easy purchase, so you don’t need to worry about buying all the pieces individually.

Sexy Firegirl Costume

When in doubt, stick to the classics! This Sexy Firegirl costume is an all-time crowd-pleaser. You’re going to look smokin’ hot this year, I guarantee it.

Wonder Lady Costume

Go bold for 2021 in this Wonder Lady costume. Don’t forget your golden Lasso of Truth! If you don’t have an actual lasso, some gold ribbon will do just fine.

Sexy Leopard Costume

Take a walk on the wild side this year in this Sexy Leopard costume (which kind of gives me Kylie Jenner “Wap” video vibes!). Swap your fishnets for a pair of black tights for added warmth and don’t forget the red lipstick!

Fierce Feline Costume

You can’t beat a sexy cat costume on Halloween! This head-to-toe faux-leather getup is worth the investment because it’s so timeless.

Alluring Sea Siren Mermaid Costume

This slinky mermaid costume will have you wishing you could spend Halloween “Under The Sea” in 2021. Don’t forget the body glitter to achieve a sexy wet look.

Wild Flower 70’s Disco Dress Costume

Take it easy, baby! This blue printed mini dress is truly a ’70s costume dream. Tease your hair to incredible heights and wear a thick white headband to complete the look.