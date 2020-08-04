Sexy Face Masks to Sport on Your Next Social-Distancing Date

Like it or not, it’s looking like face masks are decidedly here to say for the near foreseeable future, so we may as well get to have a little bit of fun playing around with this newfound—and totally necessary—accessory. From printed to transparent styles for lipstick lovers, and even going-out masks for outdoor social-distancing drinks (six feet apart, guys) or even festive Zoom happy hours, the sky’s the limit when it comes to ways to make wearing a mask (and of course, protecting the health of yourself and others!) more stylish and—dare I say it—fun.

Let’s face it: face masks and coverings aren’t exactly the first thing that comes to mind when we think of “sexy” things, but during my search for flirty finds online, I was totally surprised that this new “trend” is indeed a thing. While it may sound silly to think of masks even coming close to looking (and making you feel) sultry, apparently, the time has come to start thinking about adding a bit of spice to your current collection when you’re feeling like mixing things up a bit. From matching lingerie masks to lingerie-inspired lace styles, there’s no shortage of seductive face-covering styles to choose from at the moment. Scroll through below to check out some of the masks I’m currently adding to my cart.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

These chic lace face masks give you the same sexy sheer look as lingerie, but they’re actually lined with flesh-toned fabric to keep you protected from germs.

This sex position printed mask is somehow ridiculously cute.

Sure, it may be a little *extra,* but I’d honestly down at this point.

Because feminism is sexy, period.

This lingerie-look face-covering looks completely sheer, but it’s actually lined with neutral cotton fabric, so it’s still functional.

This sparkling sequin-embellished face mask is the perfect match for the upcoming holiday style season.

These sexy lace masks look just like your favorite pair of sheer knickers, but they’re even easier to wash.

This chic face mask is made of 100 percent mulberry silk and features a flirty kiss embroidery to match. Best of all, five [percent of the RRP from each sale will go to BABY2BABY.

This leather-like face mask is just as chic as it is sexy, IMO.