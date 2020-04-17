13 Non-Cheesy Erotica Books You Can Order Online Right Now

There’s nothing like curling up in bed with a glass of wine and a good book. It’s even better when that book takes you on a steamy journey of lust, romance and hidden pasts, though. If you’re like us, itching to find your next late-night sexy read, we rounded up 13 sexy erotica books you can order online right this second. Whether you’re into meet-cutes, forbidden love or a good BDSM moment (or three), there’s an incredibly steamy novel waiting for you. You might even want to order more than one, because there’s a good chance you’ll finish these in a matter of hours. Prepare to get hooked—among other things.

From the books that started award-winning films and TV shows like Outlander and Call Me By Your Name to romance novels with a seriously sexy twist, all 13 of these erotica books are ready to find their home on your nightstand. If you’re currently stuck inside, wishing for a way to escape, these novels are here to help. Not only will they provide a specific brand of escapism, but they can also be a fun alternative to other methods of getting turned on. If you live with a partner, you can even read one together—then act out your favorite chapters. There’s no denying novels will pull you into their world and let you live there for a while, so go ahead and lean into these steamy texts. You never know what you might discover about yourself.

1. Outlander by Diana Gabaldon

If you’ve ever watched (and loved) the steamy TV show Outlander on Starz, then go ahead and pick up the first in the book series to see where it all started. Full of time travel, romance, sex and adventure, Outlander is likely a series you won’t be able to put down.

From the Inside Flap: “Hurled back in time by forces she cannot understand, Claire is catapulted into intrigues and dangers that may threaten her life … and shatter her heart. For here she meets James Fraser, a gallant young Scots warrior, and becomes a woman torn between fidelity and desire … and between two vastly different men in two irreconcilable lives.”

2. Wallbanger by Alice Clayton

If you’re a fan of unlikely beginnings, you’ll love Wallbanger by Alice Clayton. It’s a mix of both steamy and silly, filled with some seriously “wallbanging” moments. Follow Caroline as she navigates a new neighbor who can’t help but get loud—every. Single. Night.

From the Back Cover: “The first night after Caroline moves into her fantastic new San Francisco apartment, she realizes she’s gaining an—um—intimate knowledge of her new neighbor’s nocturnal adventures. Thanks to paper-thin walls and the guy’s athletic prowess, she can hear not just his bed banging against the wall but the ecstatic response of what seems (as loud night after loud night goes by) like an endless parade of women. And since Caroline is currently on a self-imposed “dating hiatus,” and her neighbor is clearly lethally attractive to women, she finds her fantasies keep her awake even longer than the noise.”

3. The Sisters of APF: The Indoctrination of Soror Ride Dick

by Zane

In case you were wondering (and we know you were), APF stands for Alpha Pi F*ckem—a sorority that focuses solely on the sexual fulfillment of its members. Sound intriguing? Grab The Sisters of APF and get ready for a co-ed experience like you’d never believe.

A Peek Inside the Book: “Seeing him standing there on the corner — finer than frog’s hair with his curly black hair, bronze complexion, and sparkling hazel eyes — made me want to tell the bus driver as we pulled away to stop and let me off. I couldn’t though. I had to do what I had to do. In time, I would get over Clarence. I didn’t have a choice.”

4. Temptation by Ivy Smoak

This sexy series is one you’ll want to read from start to finish. In the first novel, Temptation, you’ll meet Penny Taylor, a shy student who has a secret infatuation with one of her professors. Will they or won’t they? That’s the question this series answers for you.

From the Back Cover: “Penny deserves better than a man with his demons. But she’s daring him to cross the line. And he’s never been one to resist temptation.”

5. Dark Lover by J.R. Ward

Got a thing for the supernatural? The novel Dark Lover is basically Twilight for erotica-loving adults. You’re likely to stay up all night finding out what happens between pure-bred vampire Wrath and an abandoned half-breed named Beth Randall.

From the Back Cover: “Racked by a restlessness in her body that wasn’t there before, Beth Randall is helpless against the dangerously sexy man who comes to her at night with shadows in his eyes. His tales of brotherhood and blood frighten her. But his touch ignites a dawning hunger that threatens to consume them both…”

6. At Her Feet by Rebekah Weatherspoon

For fans of lesbian erotica, the novel At Her Feet is sure to entice you. Follow Suzanne Kim as she delves into the world of kinky desire with a new mistress Mami-P. Their chemistry is hard to ignore, but can it survive?

From the Back Cover: “Overworked and overstressed in her daily life, Suzanne comes to crave their relationship for the visceral escape it provides, but before they can make the ultimate commitment, someone from Suzanne’s professional life threatens to disrupt their perfectly balanced bliss.”

7. Beautiful Bastard by Christina Lauren

Already read Fifty Shades of Gray and want more BDSM erotica? Pick up the novel Beautiful Bastard and immerse yourself in the world of an ambitious intern and her perfectionist boss: executive Bennett Ryan. Is their steamy romance worth risking it all?

From the Back Cover: “Despite the rumors, he’s never been one for a workplace hookup. But Chloe’s so tempting he’s willing to bend the rules–or outright smash them–if it means he can have her. All over the office. As their appetites for one another increase to a breaking point, Bennett and Chloe must decide exactly what they’re willing to lose in order to win each other.”

8. Hate to Want You: Forbidden Hearts by Alisha Rai

If you love a good enemies-in-love story, then Hate to Want You should definitely be your next read. Every year, Livvy Kane and Nicholas Chandler spend one night together—until the one time Livvy doesn’t show up. But now Livvy is back, and it’s become a major distraction for Nicholas.

From the Back Cover: “Livvy didn’t come home for Nicholas, but fate seems determined to remind her of his presence—and their past. Although the passion between them might have once run hot and deep, not even love can overcome the scandal that divided their families. Being together might be against all the rules…but being apart is impossible.”

9. Master of the Mountain by Cherise Sinclair

Master of the Mountain is another steamy read for all you BDSM-lovers. Find out what happens between Rebecca and Logan when they’re thrust together in unlikely circumstances. Here, Rebecca learns that she loves to be submissive—and Logan is definitely her new favorite dom.

From the Back Cover: “Logan knows they have no future. Damaged from the war, he considers himself too dangerous to be in any relationship. Once the weekend is over, he’ll have to send the city-girl subbie back to her own world. But will driving her away protect Rebecca or scar them both?”

10. Call Me By Your Name by Andre Aciman

If you were a fan of the Oscar-nominated film, the novel Call Me By Your Name is calling your name. While there are definitely some steamy moments in the film, the book goes into even more detail. So, if you’re dying to read more about the peach scene (You know the one.) go ahead and snag this novel.

Words From Armie Hammer: “The book is incredible. My wife [Elizabeth Chambers] calls it the sexiest book she’s ever read. It humanises love in a really powerful, beautiful way.”

11. Forever… by Judy Blume

If you think Judy Blume is solely a writer for young people, think again. In her novel Forever…, Judy Blume explores the difference between first love and true love—while also focusing in on the intricacies of teen sexuality. For those who grew up loving the author’s books, this steamy novel is a must-read.

From the Back Cover: “Katherine and Michael are in love, and Katherine knows it’s forever—especially after she loses her virginity to him. But when they’re separated for the summer, she begins to have feelings for another boy. What does this say about her love for Michael? And what does “forever” mean, anyway? Is this the love of a lifetime, or the very beginning of a lifetime of love?”

12. Gabriel’s Inferno by Sylvain Reynard

Can’t get enough of student/professor romances? Then go ahead and treat yourself to Gabriel’s Inferno, a story about Professor Gabriel Emerson and innocent Julia Mitchell. Forbidden love, redemption and seduction: This novel’s got it all.

From the Back Cover: “Enigmatic and sexy, Professor Gabriel Emerson is a well-respected Dante specialist by day, but by night he devotes himself to an uninhibited life of pleasure. He uses his notorious good looks and sophisticated charm to gratify his every whim, but is secretly tortured by his dark past and consumed by the profound belief that he is beyond all hope of redemption.”

13. Being Hers by Anna Stone

Another steamy lesbian romance awaits you in Being Hers by Anna Stone. Melanie meets Vanessa at the exclusive club where she serves drinks. Vanessa is a high-powered executive who might just give Melanie exactly what she wants: an escape from her high-pressure life.

From the Back Cover: “Melanie insists that her affair with Vanessa remain purely physical. But as her limits are tested, so is the line between lust and love. When ghosts from the past reappear, both women must face their deepest fears. Can Melanie surrender her everything to Vanessa, or will old wounds prove too great?”

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.