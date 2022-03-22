21 Dresses Under $100 That Will Make You Feel Grown & Sexy

Scroll To See More Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

There comes a time in everyone’s lives when their bedtime is earlier, weekends are calmer and their skincare routine is *the* most important thing. It’s called—surprise, surprise—adulthood, and you might already be suffering from the affliction. Just because you’re a real-ass adult with a job and a lot of bills (Seriously, why are there so many bills to pay?! Ugh.), though, doesn’t mean you can’t indulge in some sexy dresses in 2022. After all, what’s more adult than using your hard-earned cash to purchase a dress that will make you feel sexy as hell? (Without making you look like you’re stuck reliving your teen years, of course.)

While it can sometimes feel hard to believe, adulthood doesn’t rid us of our sex appeal. Maybe you spent all last weekend wearing sweatpants from 2019 and watching The Hills (I know I did.) So what? That doesn’t mean that there isn’t a time and place to brush your hair, show off those legs and remind the world you’re hot. I’m a self-proclaimed homebody, but even I see the importance of putting your sexiest self out there once in a while.

Enter: sexy dresses that make you feel like the grown and confident adult you are. You won’t look like you’re headed to a teen rave, but you also won’t look like you’re going to the office. There’s a sexy little in-between sweet spot—and that’s where these dresses hit. From going out dancing on a Friday night (I know, I know. But sometimes you just gotta bite the bullet.) to meeting your partner for a bougie dinner out, these gorgeous dresses in all sizes are ready to remind you that adulthood can be hotter than that heating pad you use to soothe your sore joints.

Below, you’ll find 21 sexy AF dresses ready to make your weekend (or weeknight, if you’re really going to go wild) a good one. No matter your personal style, there’s a dress waiting for you to rock it. So go forth and shed those sweatpants, y’all. The world is waiting.

Shailene Dress

Look perfect for any occasion in a patterned body-con.

Piper Midi

Keep it simple with subtle side cut outs.

Gaya Cutout Maxi Dress

Give someone the cold shoulder in this maxi dress.

Cameron Mini Dress

It’s easy being green in this mini dress.

Let’s Disco Dress

You’ll be buttoned up to get down in this collared dress.

Simply Biased Slip

Simplicity is key with a slip dress.

Half Zip Long Sleeve Dress

Sporty meets sexy with this zip up dress.

Clarice Tie Waist Blazer Dress

Classy and sexy go hand in hand with this blazer dress.

Slip Dress With Pearl Straps

The pearl straps on this dress will catch everyone’s eye.

Rumour Dress

This ruched dress is very Carrie Bradshaw in And Just Like That.

Bom Bom Island Mini

Did someone say red hot?

Jax One Shoulder Mini Dress

You’ll be a knockout in this knit dress.

Modern Love Bustier Mini Dress

A modern day Bridgerton look.

’90s Tank Dress

This Good American dress will make your butt look great.

Brianna Open Back Dress

Lace, mesh and an open back? What more could you need.

Floral Corset Style Dress

The perfect dress for date night.

Josie Faux Leather Slip Dress

Lime green leather? Say no more.

Miracle Mile Dress

This green mini deserves a night out.

Adella Slip Dress

This boho dress is super flirty.

Leilani Skirt Set

Hold up, this skirt set includes a halter neck.

Satin Effect Mini Dress

You’ll literally be golden in this dress.