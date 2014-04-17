20 Sexy Dresses to Wear to a Wedding (and Still Look Appropriate)

‘Tis the season, folks: you probably don’t need us to tell you that everyone and their mother is getting married over the next few months. The period of time from April to June is renowned for packing your social calendar with one wedding, bridal shower, and reception after another. And that all means one thing: dress shopping. However, finding the perfect outfit can be an arduous process, especially when you want to find sexy dresses to wear to a wedding that are also appropriate for an occasion that’s not, well, about you.

But there are ways to do it: whether reaching for a cocktail dress whose hemline is just a wee bit higher than you’re used to, or wearing a strappy midi-length slip dress with chic accessories. Another key is sheer paneling: there are plenty of perfectly respectable, grown-up dresses on the market with appropriately-placed sheer paneling that amp up the sex appeal.

We’re here to help! We looked far and wide and came up with 20 solid choices that will have you looking both nuptials-appropriate and ready to party at the open bar after. Click through the gallery above to see our top picks!