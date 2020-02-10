StyleCaster
23 Dresses Under $100 That Will Make You Feel Grown and Sexy

Maggie Griswold
by
Photo: Nordstrom/Free People. DESIGN: Cierra Miller/StyleCaster.

There comes a time in everyone’s lives where their bedtime is earlier, weekends are calmer and their skincare routine is *the* most important thing. It’s called—surprise, surprise—adulthood, and you might already be suffering from the affliction. Just because you’re a real-ass adult with a job and a lot of bills (Seriously, why are there so many bills to pay?! Ugh.), though, doesn’t mean you can’t indulge in some sexy dresses in 2020. After all, what’s more adult than using your hard-earned cash to purchase a dress that will make you feel sexy as hell? (Without making you look like you’re stuck reliving your teen years, of course.)

While it can sometimes feel hard to believe, adulthood doesn’t rid us of our sex appeal. Maybe you spent all last weekend wearing sweatpants from 2005 and watching Chopped. (I know I did.) So what? That doesn’t mean that there isn’t a time and place to brush your hair, show off those legs and remind the world you’re hot. I’m a self-proclaimed homebody, but even I see the importance of putting your sexiest self out there once in a while.

Enter: sexy dresses that make you feel like the grown and confident adult you are. You won’t look like you’re headed to a teen rave, but you also won’t look like you’re going to the office. There’s a sexy little in-between sweet spot—and that’s where these dresses hit. From going out dancing on a Friday night (I know, I know. But sometimes you just gotta bite the bullet.) to meeting your partner for a bougie dinner out, these gorgeous dresses in all sizes are ready to remind you that adulthood can be hotter than that heating pad you use to soothe your sore joints.

Below, you’ll find 23 sexy AF dresses ready to make your weekend (or weeknight, if you’re really going to go wild) a good one. No matter your personal style, there’s a dress waiting for you to rock it. So go forth and shed those sweatpants, y’all. The world is waiting.

Sexy Dresses 2020: 23 Under $100 Styles to Shop
H&M Jacket Dress $79.99
This takes the term “business casual” to a new level.

Nordstrom/City Chic Enthrall Me… $99
Looking red hot.

Free People Look Into the Sun Maxi Dress $98
This dress is sure to make you feel like a bonafide (sexy) princess.

UO Lioness Don't Lie Maxi Dress $89
Show off that back, baby.

Eloquii Pleated Wrap Dress $99.95
Orange you glad you decided to treat yourself to a sexy dress?

Nordstrom/Lulus Love Myself Bustier… $62
Lingerie vibes all day, every day.

Free People Smoke & Mirrors Maxi… $98
Slip dresses are seriously on trend right now.

H&M+ Sequined Dress $49.99
Sparkle and shine the whole night through.

UO Picnic For Two Floral Midi Slip Dress $79
For those daytime escapades.

Nordstrom/Bardot Bella Off the Shoulder… $71
Velvet is always a good idea.

Nordstrom/Lulus Love & Luxury Metallic… $56
You are gold, baby. Solid gold.

H&M Dress with Rhinestones $39.99
I’m living for that neck detail.

Nordstrom/Harlyn One-Shoulder Satin… $98
Sexy from every angle.

Nordstrom/City Chic Body-Con Tank Dress $69
A little black body-con dress is exactly what your closet needs.

Eloquii Ruched Front Dress with Slit $79.95
Wearing white isn’t just for brides anymore. (Just be careful with that red wine.)

Free People Silver Sprints Slip $50
The perfect slip dress for dressing up or down.

Zara Draped Midi Dress $89.90
The berry color of this dress is oh-so luxurious.

French Connection Whisper Ruffle… $74
Ruffles are trending for 2020, so get on board.

Eloquii Flounce Hem Midi Dress $99.95
This dress will hug your curves like no one can.

Free People All My Love Shine Wrap Slip $68
Itty bitty mini.

Eloquii Flare Sleeve Scuba Dress $99.95
Flare sleeves to the rescue.

Speechless Metallic Sleeveless Maxi… $79
Metallics are never a bad call.

Zara Knit Midi Dress $35.90
Even turtlenecks can be sexy, y’all.

 

