23 Dresses Under $100 That Will Make You Feel Grown and Sexy

There comes a time in everyone’s lives where their bedtime is earlier, weekends are calmer and their skincare routine is *the* most important thing. It’s called—surprise, surprise—adulthood, and you might already be suffering from the affliction. Just because you’re a real-ass adult with a job and a lot of bills (Seriously, why are there so many bills to pay?! Ugh.), though, doesn’t mean you can’t indulge in some sexy dresses in 2020. After all, what’s more adult than using your hard-earned cash to purchase a dress that will make you feel sexy as hell? (Without making you look like you’re stuck reliving your teen years, of course.)

While it can sometimes feel hard to believe, adulthood doesn’t rid us of our sex appeal. Maybe you spent all last weekend wearing sweatpants from 2005 and watching Chopped. (I know I did.) So what? That doesn’t mean that there isn’t a time and place to brush your hair, show off those legs and remind the world you’re hot. I’m a self-proclaimed homebody, but even I see the importance of putting your sexiest self out there once in a while.

Enter: sexy dresses that make you feel like the grown and confident adult you are. You won’t look like you’re headed to a teen rave, but you also won’t look like you’re going to the office. There’s a sexy little in-between sweet spot—and that’s where these dresses hit. From going out dancing on a Friday night (I know, I know. But sometimes you just gotta bite the bullet.) to meeting your partner for a bougie dinner out, these gorgeous dresses in all sizes are ready to remind you that adulthood can be hotter than that heating pad you use to soothe your sore joints.

Below, you’ll find 23 sexy AF dresses ready to make your weekend (or weeknight, if you’re really going to go wild) a good one. No matter your personal style, there’s a dress waiting for you to rock it. So go forth and shed those sweatpants, y’all. The world is waiting.

This takes the term “business casual” to a new level.

Looking red hot.

This dress is sure to make you feel like a bonafide (sexy) princess.

Show off that back, baby.

Orange you glad you decided to treat yourself to a sexy dress?

Lingerie vibes all day, every day.

Slip dresses are seriously on trend right now.

Sparkle and shine the whole night through.

For those daytime escapades.

Velvet is always a good idea.

You are gold, baby. Solid gold.

I’m living for that neck detail.

Sexy from every angle.

A little black body-con dress is exactly what your closet needs.

Wearing white isn’t just for brides anymore. (Just be careful with that red wine.)

The perfect slip dress for dressing up or down.

The berry color of this dress is oh-so luxurious.

Ruffles are trending for 2020, so get on board.

This dress will hug your curves like no one can.

Itty bitty mini.

Flare sleeves to the rescue.

Metallics are never a bad call.

Even turtlenecks can be sexy, y’all.

