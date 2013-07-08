The Rise of the Sexy Celebrity Instagram Photo: Why Stars Bare All on the Internet

Up until fairly recently, we got our dose of celebrity gossip and photographs from weekly magazines and gossip sites. But thanks to social media, we’re able to get a constant stream of updates posted by the stars themselves as often as we want.

Celebrities now have more control than ever, and are free to craft their own personas by releasing all the images they want thanks to picture platforms on Twitter and Instagram. While many stars merely post glimpses into the daily lives in the forms of food porn and mundane shots of their dogs (Jessica Biel, we’re looking at you), others go the complete opposite route and decide to utilize the Internet as a vehicle of shameless self promotion for their sexiest photos.

One would probably assume that this tactic would be reserved for stars like Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton, who have made careers out of essentially selling sex. However, a sexy Instagram shot is something that many surprising people are getting behind. Sure, it’s not shocking that Rihanna and Miley Cyrus are at the forefront of the movement, given their shared penchant for twerking and leaving their bras at home—but now celebrities like Heidi Klum and Beyoncé are embracing the trend of the sexy selfie.

At 40-years-old, Klum made headlines this weekend when she put up a rather raunchy shot displaying her sand-covered derrière. While it’s clear that age is not a factor, and Klum still looks amazing, we couldn’t help but be baffled as to her intentions. Also known for dressing provocatively in revealing labels like Versace on the red carpet, we speculate that perhaps her divorce last year from Seal is inspiring her to want to reclaim her territory as a sex symbol—or at least continue to show him what he’s missing.

Early adopter of Twitter Demi Moore was definitely one of the first to embrace a good old bikini selfie. While married to Ashton Kutcher, the 50-year-old actress took it a step further when she gave her followers insight into her sex life, tweeting a suggesting photo with “race u to the bedroom” written on her hand. Generally, these aggressive and public tactics are ways of overcompensating for something—and sure enough, soon after their marriage was over.

That’s not to say that everyone who shows off their bodies in a sexual fashion on Instagram is desperate for attention from the opposite sex, but it’s clearly a ploy in some way to elevate their fame. After observing Rihanna’s massive boost in popularity thanks to her racy Internet persona, it’s apparent that Cyrus followed suit and now channels her in numerous ways. This model is easy to imitate (all you need is a smartphone and a working arm) and seems to be becoming more prevalent by the day.

Click through the slideshow above for 10 stars who post sexy shots online—and let us know what you think of the trend!

