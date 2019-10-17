Sexy Bridesmaid Dresses You’ll Actually Want to Wear Again

Scroll To See More Images

Hear the words “bridesmaid dresses” and you’ll usually hear a resounding, “Gross!” soon after. It truly is a tragedy how bridesmaid dresses have gotten such a bad rep through the years. Poor color choices (puke green) and unfortunate design risks (HUGE bows) have become bad bridesmaid dress archetypes that make being a bridesmaid feel more like a curse rather than an honor. Maybe it’s because the bride has bad taste or an overbearing mother who thinks she knows fashun—whatever the case may be, though, one thing’s for certain: Sexy bridesmaid dresses do exist. You just have to know where to find them. (And thank god for us.)

We’ve gone ahead and done the hard for you—below, you’ll find a roundup of cute bridesmaid dresses you’ll actually be able to wear again. Repurpose them for another wedding you’re going to or hold on to the dress for the next formal event you know will eventually arise. Heck, you could even rewear some of these out on date night. Whatever the next occasion may be, you’ll at least own a dress that makes you feel hot AF in—and ain’t that always a plus.

From form-fitting styles that’ll show off that stunner body of yours to elegant gowns with high-leg slits that’ll inspire you to show off your Angelina Jolie leg—shop our picks of sexy bridesmaid dresses, below.

Shop Sexy Bridesmaid Dresses:

Reformation Zinfandel Dress

Marigold is the color of the moment—and if the bride isn’t aware of that, well, that’s okay because this stunning dress comes in emerald, too. Once you’re done drooling over the front of this dress, make sure to check out the back. Absolutely Breathtaking.

Norma Kamali One Shoulder Fishtail Gown

Let’s talk about how flatter this mermaid bridesmaid dress is: It’s super flattering. The one-shoulder cut gives the dress a modern edge, while the stretch material allows you to dance the night away without digging into your skin.

Eloquii Studio Jersey Capelet Gown

She’s beauty, she’s grace. The bride may be the bride, but that doesn’t mean all eyes can’t be on you, too.

The Jetset Diaries Here Comes the Sun Maxi Dress

Wear this to the wedding. Then book a flight to Italy and wear it there, too. After all those wedding party festivities, you’ll deserve a good vacay.

Lulus Off the Shoulder Mermaid Gown

Name a more flattering silhouette—I’ll wait.

BHLDN Twobirds Ginger Convertible Maxi Dress

Here it is! The perfect bridesmaid dress for a beach wedding.

Norma Kamali Diana Gown

A bridesmaid dress that’s sure to photograph well.



Lovers + Friends Urgonia Gown

A gorgeous dress to match a gorgeous spring wedding.

Lovers + Friends Claudia Gown

This is the perfect balance between hot as hell and elegant as fcuk.

Eloquii Sparkle Maxi Dress with Wrap Skirt

Winter wedding, anyone?

Reformation Marilyn Dress

A show-stopping gown that’s perfect for showing off each bridesmaid’s personality through accessories.

Reformation Tuileries Dress

@ Any and all friends who are gonna ask me to be a part of their wedding party: Imma wear this. I don’t care what the theme is.

Katie May One-Shoulder Gown

Major Bond girl vibes happening here.

Katie May X Grace Kong Dress

Ready 2 find the Love of My Life at your wedding in this dress!!!!!

Lovers + Friends Lazo Midi Dress

Hey brides, show off your hot friends by dressing them up in this red-hot dress.

Lulus Own the Night Strapless Maxi Dress

Pair this with gleaming silver accessories.

Mes Demoiselles Helen Dress

A plunging dress that’s still elegant as heck.

Reformation Ingrid Dress

*Longest exhale in the history of ever* I just cannot with this dress.

Eloquii Strapless Lace and Fringe Dress

Fringe AND lace??? Into it.

Likely Cameron Gown

A bridesmaid dress that’s cute enough to make you want to be tagged in every wedding photo posted to Facebook.

Monique Lhuillier Bridesmaids Clarelle Dress

Would it be rude to request solo shots with the professional photographer during wedding photo time?

BHLDN Kari Dress

You can rewear this dress about a million times over after the wedding.

BHLDN Fawn Velvet Dress

The perfect bridesmaid dress for December weddings.