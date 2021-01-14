Romantic Airbnb Rentals for a Sexy (Socially-Distanced) Valentine’s Day Getaway

Scroll To See More Images

It probably goes without saying at this point; but yes, Valentine’s Day is going to look a bit different this year because of tighter travel restrictions and social distancing measures firmly in place throughout most of the country, but that doesn’t mean you to skip celebrating the beloved “Hallmark Holiday” altogether. Fortunately, because Valentine’s Day is usually celebrated with your S.O. (and not the entire family) and also coincides with Veteran’s Day the following Monday, embarking on an abbreviated getaway to a romantic Airbnb rental for the three-day-weekend—even if it’s just shacking up a local destination that’s ~not~ your apartment—isn’t off the table this V-day. Besides, let’s face it: we could all use a change of scenery right now.

Sure, a candlelit indoor dinner with your partner may not be in the cards this year, but one of the benefits of lodging at an Airbnb instead of a hotel is that many have a full-sized kitchen, so you can whip up a Valentine’s Day feast together and enjoy it on your outdoor patio or snuggled up by the fireplace with some wine and perhaps, a rom-com or two. Whether you’re like me and have a bonafide love affair with over-the-top honeymoon-suite style abodes or prefer a more minimalist-friendly choice surrounded by nature and offering a stellar scenic view, I’ve rounded up a few of the most romantic Airbnb rentals across the USA to consider booking for Valentine’s Day weekend.

Hickville Pines Bed & Breakfast in Idyllwild, CA

While not a home rental, this themed bed and breakfast is compromised of eleven themed cabins, including my personal favorite, The Honeymoon Suite. Inspired by the original love motels in the Poconos, the suite looks like it was designed by Cupid himself, featuring a heart-shaped bathtub, pink shag carpeting, and a gas Malm fireplace.

Secluded Intown Treehouse in Atlanta, GA

This ultra-elevated treehouse features three secluded suites giving love birds a private sanctuary immersed in lush greenery to bask in nature’s beauty and take a pause from everyday life. The retreat is separated by three distinct areas—Mind, Body, and Spirit, and has a relaxing hammock, luxe Egyptian cotton bedding, and luxe antique furniture. Oh, and the bed even has wheels, so you can sleep indoors or under the stars on the outdoor deck. To book, you do need to message the hosts prior to booking.

Sweethearts Retreat Honeymoon Cabin in Sevierville, TN

A honeymoon suite-inspired cabin with a heart-shaped indoor Jacuzzi tub? Sign me up. Aside from the kitsch bathtub we all (or maybe just me) know and love, the cozy cabin is also equipped with a full kitchen, gas grill, oversized porch with rocking chairs, and not one, but two gas fireplaces. Basically, it’s got everything you need for a lovers retreat and a sexy weekend in.

The Tiki Suite in Key West, FL

Wow. This swoon-worthy tiki-themed houseboat retreat is literally docked in the water, allowing for a magical aquatic getaway that will help you disconnect, de-stress, and fall in love all over again while you float upon the serene Key West waters. Borrowing the best of boat living with modern comforts of on-land lodgings, the off-the-grid Tiki Suite is truly an experience you’ll never forget. While you won’t be able to microwave up leftovers or order delivery, the tranquility of the sea and upgraded amenities like Alexa-enabled devices and WiFi will ensure you won’t miss a thing.

Modern Stargazing Bubble-tent & House in Joshua Tree, CA

This jaw-dropping Bubble-tent takes the term “glamping” to a whole new level. Wake up to the California sun’s soothing rays or stargaze all night in this translucent bubble (don’t worry, the bed is heated)—it will be an experience like no other. If you don’t feel like sleeping (almost) outdoors, the property also has a regular ranch-style one-bedroom home with a large living room and a full kitchen to boot.

Treehouse at Danville

Perfect for social distancing and recharging from the work-from-home hustle, this opulent “treehouse” is designed with everything you need for a romantic weekend spent under the stars without the inconveniences of actual camping—it’s even got a trunk elevator, so it’s basically a tree-mansion. Other noteworthy amenities include a wood fire pit, festive tiki hut, high-speed WiFi, and a really neat hot tub created from a DC 10 jet engine cowling. Last but not least, there’s also a real toilet—not composting here.

The Rustic Rose in Fredericktown, MO

If I could envision how my dream home, it would be molded after the Madonna Inn Hotel in California (my favorite place ever), but The Rustic Rose retreat comes in as a pretty close second. The entire abode is decorated in rich shades of pink and red, textural accents, and plenty of ornate accents. Aside from its kitsch interior, it also offers 33 acres of outdoor adventuring to enjoy as well, including wooded camping trails, access to fishing, and swimming holes.

Terluna: Off-grid Adobe Dome in Terlingua, TX

Another great off-the-grid option for a truly peaceful weekend with your lover, this secluded adobe dome in Texas is the perfect quaint rental for enjoying one another under the stars (and some seriously stellar sunsets too) with minimal external distractions and interruptions. It’s just minutes away from Bend National Park (though the host suggests checking the website as it’s reopened with limited capacity only), and while the dome is solar powered and there shower options are limited (WiFi, laptops, and phones can be charged, but hair dryers are generally a no-go), there are some pretty other impressive amenities you’ll get to take advantage of, including a functional kitchen, cozy linens, and actual peace and quiet. This is the perfect escape for city dwellers who need to recharge and re-center.

Glass Cabin in the Woods in Hillsdale, NY

A designer lover dreamhouse, this glass cabin is seated right in the middle of the forest with stunning 360 views of nature and plenty of minimalist architectural details to marvel over in complete privacy. The southern-oriented property sprawls over six acres and is abundant with panoramic views of the fern forest surroundings, while also keeping you sheltered from the elements.

South Lake Tahoe Castle in Lake Tahoe, CA

This modern California “castle” features a stunning, full-sized heated indoor pool, a steam room, a dry sauna, a pool table, and a hot tub. Trust me, there will be zero reasons for you and your S.O. to even dream of leaving this romantic retreat. The three-bedroom home gives you and your beaux plenty of space to explore indoors, but it also comes with plenty of outdoor amenities as well, from an outdoor BBQ pit to a spacious deck with a jacuzzi tub and lounge chairs (if it’s not too cold, of course.).

Love Nest With Private Dock in Morongo Valley, CA

This cozy barnyard love nook is the perfect niche getaway for those who love animals and the dry winds of the California desert. Just 20 minutes away from Palm Springs and less than an hour away from Joshua Tree National Park, this private room and deck will leave you and your Valentine feeling like you journeyed to another time zone—and in a good way, of course. Other noteworthy amenities offered include an old-fashioned claw foot tub right in the room, an adult swing, and plenty of well-socialized animals to play with on the property. Aw times two!