Naughty or Nice? 10 Sexy Stocking Stuffers To Turn up the Heat This Holiday Season

Mia Maguire
by
Design: Cierra Miller/STYLECASTER.

Just because you didn’t make Santa’s annual “nice” list this year (because hey, 2020’s been a rough year, to say the very least), doesn’t mean you’re bound to receiving (or gifting) coal this year—in fact, there are plenty of naughty ideas that make for some of the sexiest stocking stuffer gifts we’ve seen all year long. Sure, while most of us love the conventional stocking fillers like candy, pint-sized beauty products, and maybe a few festive ornaments, tossing in something a little unexpected—whether sexy or not—is always a good idea in my book.

Sure, sex-themed stocking stuffers may not always be an appropriate choice for gifting (opening up a full-blown vibrator on Christmas morning at your S.O.’s parents house or opening presents with distant relatives you haven’t seen in a decade isn’t exactly an ideal scenario for most of us), but whether you’re single or attached, these spicy, R-rated giftables are sure to satisfy your partner, girlfriends (and guy friends), and beyond (just make sure to open them up with caution and your sharpest discretion).

From pretty lingerie pieces to straight-up NSFW pocket-sized sex toys, naughty truth or dare card games, and plenty of sex position handbooks, we’ve rounded up some of the sexiest stocking stuffers that are sure to delight. Santa and his helpers will totally be blushing.

Bondage Boutique Furry Hand Cuffs

Okay, these are ridiculously cute.

Furry Hand Cuffs $12.99
Lelo Sona 2 Cruise Sex Toy

“Clitorally mind-blowing” and compact enough to discreetly slide into any stocking.

Lelo Sona 2 $139
Spicy Dice

Take teasing to the next level with this saucy dice game.

Spicy Dice $7.95
Champ Ribbed Condoms

Because using protection is ~always~ sexy and because these luxe condoms are truly the best.

Champ Ribbed Condoms $16
Position of the Day Book

A fresh take on the classic Kama Sutra

Position of the Day Book $12.95
Kama Sutra Mad Libs

Um, this is genius.

Kama Sutra Mad Libs $4.99
Evolved Lickity Slit Oral Massager

This discreet sex toy is said to mimic the sensation of oral sex.

Oral Massager $94
Journelle Romy Demi Bra

Sexy lingerie is a good non-kinky option that still generates some excitement.

Journelle Romy Bra $78
Sexy Truth or Dare Game

Grown-up truth or dare.

Sexy Truth or Dare $14.95
Cottelli Black Crotchless Thigh High Print Pantyhose

Take foreplay to the next level with these sexy stockings.

Crotchless Panty Hose $14.99
