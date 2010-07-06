Sexiest Foodie Moments – You’ll Never Look At Butter, Pies And Burgers The Same Way Again

Audrina Patridge poses for Carl’s Jr. Photo courtesy of Carl’s Jr.

We think that renowned food critic Gael Greene got it right when she said that love and sex, Are inextricably linked. We use the same senses at table to measure a great meal as we do to appreciate a fine time in bed — the eyes, the nose, the mouth,” to Bonjour Paris. As humans, we only have a few innate drives: thirst, hunger and sex. That being said, it comes as no surprise that food has historically been closely related to sex and sensuality. The link between the two is probably the least complicated of all human relationships. We need food to survive and we need sex to survive as a species. Its as simple as that.

If you dont agree that the two are innately connected, then just take a look at our picks for the ten sexiest food moments. From the big screen to TV commercials, we promise that these moments will definitely convince you… and leave you wanting more.

Carl’s Jr. Commercials

Paris Hilton loves her burgers. Photo courtesy of Carl’s Jr.



Burger chain Carl’s Jr. certainly has the market cornered when it comes to making fast food look sexy in the hands of the questionably famous. Sex symbols like Kim Kardashian, Paris Hilton and Audrina Patridge have all appeared in the television spots. The scantily-clad celebutantes can somehow make a calorie packed meal look like the hottest thing on earth.

The most covered up of the bunch. Kim Kardashian mugs with her Carl’s Jr. salad. Photo: Doria Anselmo, courtesy of Carl’s Jr.

Kim Basinger and Mickey Rourke in Nine 1/2 Weeks

This scene from the iconic 1986 film would forever change the way people viewed food and sex. Way before Mickey Rourke was The Wrestler, he was making women everywhere swoon. We’d let the old Mickey feed us any day!

Ali Larter in Varsity Blues

How could Ali Larter in a whipped cream bikini not make our list? After years of playing Dawson, James Van Der Beek finally earned some much-needed male approval when he appeared in this infamous steamy scene.



Padma Lakshmi for Hardee’s

If anyone can make something called a ‘Western Bacon Thickburger’ look sexy, then it would definitely be the Top Chef host. It’s hard to tell whether we are watching an X-rated video or a fast food ad, but we don’t think anyone is complaining.

Penelope Cruz in Woman On Top

When it comes to sex appeal, Penelope Cruz doesn’t have to do much. But add in the sensual act of cooking and you’ve got yourself a recipe for success. It was hard to pick just one sexy food scene from this 2000 flick, but Cruz rubbing a chile pepper on her lips definitely takes the cake.

Jason Biggs in American Pie Jason Biggs tries his game on Shannon Elizabeth in ‘American Pie’. Photo: Getty Images



American Pie definitely took the raunchy teen movie genre to a whole different level. Thanks to Jason Biggs, teen boys everywhere would never look at mom’s wholesome apple pie the same way again.

Jessica Simpson for Pizza Hut

Leave it to Jessica Simpson to turn a family pizza night into a 16 year olds’ fantasy. Millions of men around the country had to pick their jaws off the ground when the ad made its debut during the 2006 Super Bowl talk about smart advertising on Pizza Hut’s part.

Like Water For Chocolate (1992)

It’s no secret that food can have some serious power, but we never knew just how powerful it could be until Like Water For Chocolate. Apparently, the combination of quail and rose petals can make even the most conservative women become sex-crazed.

Kirsten Dunst in Marie Antoinette

Sofia Coppola‘s Marie Antoinette is the perfect example of just how interchangeable sex and food really are. Kirsten Dunst’s character uses decadent desserts to replace the one thing missing in her marriage sex.

Last Tango in Paris (1972) Marlon Brando. Photo: Tom Wargacki, WireImage



We couldn’t make a list about sex and food without mentioning Marlon Brando‘s controversial butter scene. We definitely don’t think there’s anything sexy about what occurs here, but there’s also no denying the scene’s explicit sexual nature. We’ll leave it up to you to if you’d like to check out the absolutely NSFW clip after all, the movie is rated NC-17.

