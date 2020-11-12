You Deserve a New Sex Toy & These Black Friday Deals are Orgasmic

While there’s not exactly a season for sex toys, there’s something about chilly weather that makes us want to bundle up solo or with a partner. Call it cuffing season or quarantine boredom, it’s never been a better time to upgrade your sex toys. Luckily, there are sex toy Black Friday deals to be had, from vibrators and dildos to arousal gel and CBD lube. There’s something for all genders and sexualities—sex toys are not one size fits all, after all.

We all deserve some extra “me” time so whether you want to replace an old vibrator or are a newbie looking for your first toy, you deserve a gift to yourself. And hey, there’s nothing wrong with gifting friends or a partner a sex toy they’ve always wanted to try. You’re basically giving the gift of self-care and stress release and we could all use a little bit of both right about now.

There are dozens of sex toys to choose from this Black Friday but we’re breaking down some of our favorites, below.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Dame

Vagina-friendly sex toys from Dame are 20 percent off from November 21-December 1. This discount can be applied to Dame’s bundles, but cannot be combined with any other discount. Shop the popular hands-free Eva II that provides clitoral stimulation during penetrative sex.

MysteryVibe Crescendo

MysteryVibe is having a ton of sales through the holidays so now’s the time to pick up a new toy, including this super bendable vibe for G-spot, clitoral, penis and perineum stimulation. Take 20 percent off vibrators & bundles until November 22, 25 percent off on November 11 for Single’s Day, 30 percent off from November 23-December 2 and from December 23-January 4, and 20 percent off from December 3-22.

Lelo

Luxe Lelo vibrators, dildos and cock rings are up to 50 percent off, including the clitoral stimulator Sona II Cruise, from November 24-December 3.

Foria

Foria’s intimacy and wellness CBD products (full-price items excluding bundles and subscriptions) are 30 percent off from November 23-30. From November 27-30, get a free mini CBD Tonic (value $46) on purchases of $100 and more. Try the brand’s best-selling Arousal Oil with broad-spectrum CBD and organic botanicals.

Lovers

This indie sex toy store has so many deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, you’ll want to bookmark this page. On November 27, score 40 percent off a variety of select sex toys with code LOVERS40, including this dual-stimulation vibrator, as well as get a free Lelo pleasure accessory with a Lelo purchase. From November 28-30, take 35 percent off select toys with code LOVERS35. From November 30-December 1, score 25 percent off sitewide (with some restrictions) with code CYBER25, as well as 30 percent off select WeVibe and Womanizer toys with code VIBES30.

GoLove

This water-based lube is full of skin-moisturizing hyaluronic serum and 200mg of organic CBD. Get 20 percent off from November 27-30 using code STYLECASTER at checkout.

MyHixel

This innovative device is for those with a penis who want to control when they ejaculate to make sex more enjoyable. Take 20 percent off sitewide the month of November, plus 10-20 percent off packages that include a free hands-free mount and sleeve replacement.