Sex Toy Black Friday Deals That Are Too Good to Pass Up

Whether you’re in the market for a little pick-me-up or gifting to someone special (ugh, jealous), we’ve got the deets on all the sex toy Black Friday deals happening this year. While some sex toy brands are keeping mum about their post-Thanksgiving sales right up until the very day, other companies have already released information about their mega sales.

But don’t worry about having to go all super sleuth on the internet to hunt down what kind of sex toy sales will be available, because we’ve gone ahead and done the heavy work for you (I mean, it is the season of giving, after all).

From luxury sex toy brands to, yes, some slightly interesting, kinda weird sex toys—there are some major deals going on for Black Friday 2019. You can expect to see major savings on everything under the umbrella, from discreet vibrators to g-spot massagers to even a best-selling sex toy made to mimic oral sex (and word on the street is it may even be better than the real thing).

So go on with your bad self and scroll through for all the details on sex toy Black Friday sales. You won’t have to go very far to find your next go-to toy.

Womanizer

Yep, the luxury sex toy brand that wants you to “scream your own name” is offering an incredible 20 percent-off deal on all their sex toys. For the uninitiated, Womanizer toys rarely ever go on sale—so we suggest that you get to it.

Home to the original, best-selling Womanizer toy that uses innovative suction technology for O-worthy clitoral stimulation (legit, this toy is able to stimulate the clitoris without even touching it—wild), Womanizer.com will offer 20 percent off all their products from now until Dec. 6. Plus, there’s no promo code required, so you can just straight-up add to cart and go about your merry way.

Lelo

Here it is, Lelo’s Ora 3. From now until the end of Black Friday, you can grab this award-winning oral sex simulating toy for 26 percent off—that is while supplies last.

If you’re interested in this luxury sex toy brand’s other toys, then you’re in luck. Lelo’s Black Friday deals also include up to 70 percent off on their other best-selling products, such as their dual-pronged Soraya 2 ($165 at lelo.com, originally $219) and their F1s Developer’s Kit Red ($139 at lelo.com, originally $189), which is just, like, an incredibly advanced and elegant version of a Fleshlight that’s not, uh, so literal.

Adam & Eve

Adam & Eve already has their Black Friday deals happening. From now until Dec. 2, you can score 80 percent off on select products.

Also, for Thanksgiving Day specifically, you can grab 40 percent off one product of your choosing with the code SCORE. Might we suggest the ever-classic rabbit vibrator?

Unbound

Love a sex toy that totally doesn’t look like a sex toy? Then Unbound’s Bender is right for you. Though it may have a minimalist design, this flexible internal vibrator has the power to deliver quite an intense O. G-spot, clitoral, whatever stimulation you may crave—this thing can do it all. And what a fun way to get creative, wouldn’t you say?

From now until Dec. 3, score 20-30 percent off site-wide.

Clandestine Devices

Fully waterproof, this tiny external vibrator is perfect for some me-time in the bath. Not only does it have a travel lock (so it won’t suddenly go off in your bag), the Mimic massager also has a LED base that glows for quiet (or not so quiet) times in the dark.

Starting Nov. 29 and lasting until Dec. 2, you can take 25 percent off the entire Clandestine Devices site, bringing the Mimic massager down from $110 to $83.

Satisfyer

Air-pulsating clitoral stimulators are all the rage right now—and the Satisfyer is a top contender. You can score 20 percent off Satisfyer’s Amazon page—which means you can get your next go-to toy for less than $35. Try to tell me it’s not worth it. I’ll wait.