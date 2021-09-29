Come & Get Them: These Sex Toy Advent Calendars Will Give You The Best Bang For Your Buck

Scroll To See More Images

There seems to be advent calendars out there for everything this year. Are you a ‘Friends’ fanatic who can’t get enough of the iconic comedy’s punch lines? There’s an advent calendar for that. What about a beauty obsessive looking to get as many products as possible for as little as plausible? There’s one for that, too.

But, we weren’t quite expecting this latest trend in holiday gift sets: sex toy advent calendars.

Hey, if anything will get you in a holly jolly mood, it’s these goodies. They include practically everything and anything that you’d expect in a sex toy gift box, like vibrators, dildos, and anal plugs. Additionally, though, they have accessories that will in general make any foreplay as show-stopping as possible.

These sets are ideal for couples and solo players who have been wanting to test the waters with different gadgets and gizmos, but in an unassuming way. Plus, the calendars allow for you to get a bunch of devices and bedroom favorites for a much more affordable price. In fact, some of the calendars we found can save you up to $350. Now that’s something to scream (in a number of ways) about.

Below, check out the best sex toy advent calendars of 2021—so far. Trust us when we say that when you buy these gift sets, Christmas won’t be the only thing that’ll come early.

