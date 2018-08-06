10 Hilarious Times Sex Scenes in Movies & TV Went Horribly Wrong

Scroll To See More Images

Sex scenes might seem sexy on screen, but behind the scenes, they’re awkward as hell, as has been made clear by actors such as Dakota Johnson, who have lived to tell the tale about how television and movie sex scenes aren’t as steamy and romantic as viewers might think. We’ve compiled some of those sex-scene horror stories that didn’t make the final cut.

From the actress who made a set come crashing down in a kitchen sex scene to the actor who had to have a makeup artist cover his butt pimple, these sex scenes gone wrong will make you both laugh out loud and cringe. Have a laugh at which of your favorite on-screen sex scenes went horribly, horribly wrong.

Dakota Johnson Breaking the Kitchen in Fifty Shades

Fifty Shades of Grey might be one of the sexiest movie franchises to exist, but that doesn’t mean that its sex scenes are always hot. In a 2015 interview with Glamour, Johnson, who plays Anastasia Steele, revealed that she made an entire set come crashing down after she pulled on the handle of a kitchen cabinet, which she thought was real. “One time we were doing a scene in Christian’s kitchen, and I [thought it would be funny] to hide in a cabinet. I pulled the handle, but it was not a real cabinet. The entire set came down on me,” Johnson said.

And that’s in addition to the literal whiplash she would receive when her costar Jamie Dornan would throw her onto beds a little too hard. “I got whiplash once from him throwing me on the bed; so fucking painful. And I wish we had a gag reel from the shoot,” Johnson said.

Dave Franco’s Pimple on His Butt in Neighbors

For his first-ever sex scene in 2014’s Neighbors, Franco was met with an unwelcome surprise: a pimple on his butt. In an interview on Chelsea Lately, Franco explained that he was nervous for the scene, and his nerves only magnified when he woke up the morning of filming to discover that he had a huge pimple on his ass. Fortunately, he had a makeup artist who helped him out.

“I was pretty nervous for the scene,” Franco said. “I met the girl the day before, and she was beautiful and very sweet, but it’s awkward. You meet each other and then you’re grinding—you don’t even know her name, barely. You have 20 crew members who are also watching you do it. And then, of course, for me, I woke up that morning, and I had a giant pimple on my ass… It sucks, right? I had to go to the makeup artist who I had also met that week and be like, ‘Can we go in the other room and you’ll put makeup literally on my ass?’ So that was that.”

Margot Robbie Punching Alexander Skarsgard in The Legend of Tarzan

While filming 2016’s The Legend of Tarzan, Robbie got so into her animalistic sex scene with Skarsgard that she punched him. Skarsgard took the improvised punch like a champ and didn’t let the smack stop him from filming the sex scene.

“I didn’t injure Alexander,” Robbie told Buro247, “And I didn’t punch him in the face, at least not hard. But he’s a pretty strong guy. He can take it. We just got carried away a bit”

Jon Hamm Almost Crushing Kristen Wiig in Bridesmaids

Hamm made a small appearance in 2011’s Bridesmaids, but it sure was a memorable one. Hamm revealed in an interview with Playboy, that he almost crushed his costar Wiig in one of the film’s early scenes. Given that Hamm is almost twice Wiig’s size and weight, he made sure to set up a secret signal in case he actually ended up hurting her.

“I am not a small human being. I weigh at least 200 pounds and I’m six-foot-two. And Wiig is a twig; she’s a skinny little thing. I told her, ‘Just punch me in the side if I’m hurting you,” Hamm said.

Christopher Mintz-Plasse’s Mom Watching Him Have Sex in Superbad

One of Mintz-Plasse’s breakout roles was as McLovin in 2007’s Superbad, but for him, it will always be the film where his mom watches him have sex. In an interview with GQ, the actor revealed that, because he was underage and 17 at the time, his mom had to accompany him to set. That got real awkward when he had to fake intercourse in front of her for a scene.

“It was because I was 17,” Mintz-Plasse said. “Stupid law. I was just sitting there with my bors on, waiting for my mom to drive down to the set. She got there, and I had fake sexual intercourse in front of her.”

Jamie Dornan Using Someone Else’s ‘Wee Bag’ in Fifty Shades

Johnson isn’t the only one to encounter awkward sex scenes in the Fifty Shades franchise. Her costar Dornan also has a hilarious story to tell. In a 2018 interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Dornan explained that he was given a “wee bag” to put his junk into to avoid penetration during sex scenes. However, upon further inspection, Dornan discovered that his bag had a tag reading “Inmate #3,” meaning that it had been used.

Gucci Mane Falling Asleep During Spring Breakers

Yes, we’ve all nodded off at work, but Gucci Mane falling asleep during a sex scene in 2012’s Spring Breakers takes sluggish Mondays to a new level. “Yes, I was knocked out. I was tired,” Gucci Mane told Vulture. “I had a concert down there in St. Petersburg, Florida, one of the days I had to shoot a scene. Same night. We started shooting at 10 o’clock in the evening until 1 or 2 o’clock.”

Robert Pattinson Trying Not to Sweat on Julianne Moore in Maps to the Stars

Pattinson, a self-proclaimed “crazy sweater,” knew that when it was time to film his sex scene with Moore in 2014’s Maps to the Stars he would have to work extra hard to not perspire on her. His solution: Trying to catch his sweat drops before they hit his costar. The solution didn’t work out for him, though, as Moore was confused by his sudden movements and asked him if he was having a panic attack.

“I sweat like a fucking crazy person,” Pattinson told Metro UK. “I was trying to literally catch drops of sweat to stop them hitting her back. Afterwards she was like, ‘Are you having a panic attack?’ It was so embarrassing.”

Anne Hathaway Flashing the Crew on Love & Other Drugs

Understandably, Hathaway’s 2010 film Love & Other Drugs, with Jake Gyllenhaal, required a lot of nudity. But that doesn’t mean that Hathaway didn’t try to minimize her naked time on set. In an interview with HollywoodLife, the actress revealed that she accidentally flashed her crew after getting unnecessarily naked for a rehearsal, thinking it was the real scene.

“I [had] to remove my trench coat and be nude underneath. And I thought we were filming, but it turned out we were just rehearsing and I got unnecessarily naked in front of a lot of people!,” she said.

Emilia Clarke Laughing at Jason Momoa’s Pink Penis Sock in Game of Thrones

If you’ve seen any of HBO’s Game of Thrones, you know that the show has a lot of sex scenes. But they aren’t always sexy. In an interview on The Graham Norton Show, Clarke revealed that she couldn’t help but burst out laughing when she was filming an early sex scene with her costar Momoa. The cause of laughter wasn’t the sex scene itself, but a giant pink sock Momoa wore over his penis.

“It’s huge and it’s pink, and I don’t know what to do!” Clarke said.