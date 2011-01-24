Sex Quiz: Are You Sexy or Slutty?

Everyone wants to feel sexy and buy the red lipstick, style the glamorous hair and practice that swishy swagger to get there. However, are you overdoing your sexy look and falling into slutty territory? Take the quiz below to find out!

1. Your “come hither” motion in a bar is

a. Sitting with you friends. If anyone wants to talk to you, they can approach.

b. Across the bar eye lock and warm, genuine smile.

c. A finger wave in, followed by heavy lip licking and possibly a wink.

2. On average, how high are your heels?

a. Um. What height is a ballet flat?

b. A 3 inch wedge because you can actually walk in them all day and night.

c. Including your platform and lucite heel? 6 inches.

3. When you go out, how long does it take you to get ready?

a. 15 minutes, 5 minutes to brush your hair and 10 minutes to find your keys.

b. 30 minutes, 10 minutes for a shower and 20 minutes for makeup.

c. 2 hours, 1 hour for hair and an 1 for makeup. Discounting your salon’s wait time.

4. Alright admit it! You have sexy underwear and it’s

a. Buried in your dresser and hasn’t been worn since you got it for free during a Victoria’s Secret sale.

b. A pair of black and lacy boy shorts.

c. Called going commando.

5. Agree or Disagree: I have used double sided stick “Fashion Tape.”

a. Disagree. Gross.

b. Agree. Better safe than naked!

c. Disagree. Who doesn’t secretly crave a controversial nip slip?

6. Your bathing suit is

a. A one piece. How else are you going to go down the waterslide?

b. An underwire bikini with covering bottoms.

c. Suitable only for European nude beaches.

7. A guy at a bar asks for your phone number, you

a. Tell him to Facebook you.

b. Ask him for his instead.

c. Are already hailing a cab to his apartment.

Mostly A’s Prude

Heels and short skirts are not your thing. Rather, practical sneakers and wool sweaters in the winter are acceptable “going out” garb to you as you scoff at scantily clad girls outside bars. You justify your lax look with quips like, “My brain is sexy” or “Boys should be interested in my personality, not my cleavage.” Your casual dress may be comfortable but you kind of come off like a prude or a chaperone. While it is sexy to leave a little of your figure to the imagination, do you have to get completely lost in that hoodie?

Mostly B’s Sexy

When it comes to balancing your sexy and modest looks, you’ve got it down pat. Low cut top with skinny leg jeans or a mini skirt with a billowy top can easily carry you from dinner to a bar without missing a beat. You never feel like you’re about to pop out of anything, and you play up your best assets be it your petite waist, muscular legs or slim shoulders. When a guy approaches you at a bar, you don’t feel like he’s staring at your ta-tah’s but still feel feminine. Kudos to you!

Mostly C’s Slutty

If your outfit won’t get you noticed by the Girls Gone Wild film crew, how will it ever turn the head of the hottie at the end of the bar? You outdo every other girl by keeping your hemline short, your tits out and heels dangerously high beating them at every level of sex appeal. When you feel other girls’ eyes on you, you roll your eyes figuring they’re just jealous because you look so good. Well sweetheart, let’s just remember, “No one buys the cow when they can get to see your boobs for free.”