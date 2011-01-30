Sex Quiz: Are You A Good Girlfriend?

Being in a relationship comes with great rewards and women tend to quickly get wrapped up in the excitement of being with someone. You may think you’re a good girlfriend but are you compromising the health of your relationship by trying hard to appease your boyfriend? Take the quiz below to find out!

1. You come home from work and your boyfriend asks what you’d like for dinner. You respond?

a. “I’ve been craving Indian. You got a hankering for anything?”

b. “What do you want? I can make a pot roast or something if you want.”

c. “I already ate.”

2. What is the last gift you gave your boyfriend?

a. A sweater for your anniversary.

b. A Wii Direct Connect console “just because he’s so sweet.”

c. You gave him a piece of gum the other night. Does that count?

3. Your boyfriend has come down with a nasty bug. What do you do?

a. Drop off some cans of soup and three Judd Apatow DVDs.

b. Cancel your weekend plans and spend Saturday making bouillon, fluffing pillows and running to the pharmacy.

c. Offer him a quick apology and tell him to call you when he’s feeling better.

4. Saturday night has been declared a “Boy’s Night.” So you

a. Go through with the plans for dinner with your girlfriends you had anyway.

b. Stay around the house so you can hang out as soon as he gets back in.

c. Have a “Girl’s Night” and accidentally go home with another guy’s phone number Not that you’ll call…

5. When your friends hear your boyfriend’s coming out too, they

a. Are happy to have him out. Is he bringing his friends? Wink wink…

b. Had already assumed he’d be in tow. You two are a package now.

c. Are shocked to hear you’re in a relationship. Everyone assumed you were single.

6. Your parents are in town and they want to meet your boyfriend. You reply,

a. “Sure! We’ll get dinner Saturday night but then Sunday lunch is family only!”

b. “Absolutely! We’ll spend the entire weekend together!”

c. “No, we just started seeing each other Six months ago.”

7. You bought a dress that you love and your guy hates. You react

a. With a shrug. You like it nonetheless.

b. Return it immediately.

c. With a longwinded speech about how you refuse to change for him.

Mostly A’s Golden Girl Girlfriend

You are a great girlfriend and it’s not because you’re doting or passive towards your boyfriend. Rather, you have preserved the pieces of your independence that initially drew your boyfriend to you. While you’re capable and comfortable being on your own, you are open with your boyfriend and can let him in emotionally. You have found a healthy balance between being together and being yourself. You recognize when your boyfriend needs your time, attention and affection but you also realize (and act upon) the times you need your personal time.

Mostly B’s Hyper-Accommodating Girlfriend

Being a good girlfriend is not at all about giving up your own life, interests and friends. Women often allow relationships to take priority over everything else in their life whereas men don’t necessarily feel the same way. Remember you don’t need to drop everything because your boyfriend is now free or put his needs before yours. You may think you’re being a good girlfriend and being generous with your time, but that’s not a healthy approach to your relationship.

Mostly C’s Are-You-Even-in-a-Relationship Girlfriend?

Your girlfriends are often shocked to learn you’re in a relationship. No one has met your boyfriend. You flirt like crazy with guys at a bar. You go MIA for days simply because you had other parts of your life occupying your time. It’s fine to have your life independent of your boyfriend, but at the same time, he feels a little forgotten when you go out with your friends and ignore his needs. If you’re enjoying your set up as is, maybe you should reconsider whether or not you want to be in an exclusive or committed relationship.