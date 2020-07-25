7 Steamy Sex Positions That Utilize Sex Toys For Added Oomph

Scroll To See More Images

So many people think sex toys are only good for masturbating, and I, for one, feel bad for these people! There are so many great sex positions with sex toys with that couples rarely explore, and it’s about darn time said positions ge

t the hype they deserve. From the Best Seat In The House to the Choose Your Own Adventure, there are tons of ways to incorporate sex toys like vibrators and strap-ons into your next love-making sesh, and I’ve rounded up seven guaranteed-to-please positions below, plus some toys you’ll definitely want to Add To Cart before your next booty call.

Some of you might be wondering, why would anyone want to use a sex toy during intercourse? Isn’t the point of sex to connect with your real-life partner? Of course it is—but sex toys don’t necessarily diminish that connection; in fact, they can even enhance it. Finding new ways to pleasure one another and giving your sex life a much-needed refresh can work wonders for a relationship, and bring a couple closer together. Don’t be shy about asking your partner to bring sex toys into the bedroom: once they see how much you’re enjoying them, they’ll be on board in a heartbeat.

As for which sex toys work best for couples, it largely depends on the position, which is why knowing your setup is key when selecting a toy before playtime. Read on for seven mega-sexy positions in which you and your partner can experiment with toys—spoiler alert, most are fun takes on classic positions, so you won’t feel like a fish out of water. Enjoy, you crazy kids!

1. Best Seat In The House

I mean, who doesn’t want the Best Seat In The House? Grab a very sturdy chair and have the penetrating partner sitting on bottom. As they enter the receiving partner from the seated position, either partner can use a sex toy to pleasure the partner on top.

You can really use any sex toy in this position, but a classic vibrator like this LUXELUV G Spot Vibrator is an excellent choice, complete with nine vibration patterns to play with.

2. Spoon Swoon

Looking for a great position to move to after some sweet spooning? Have the Big Spoon lift the Little Spoon’s leg in the air while Little Spoon uses a toy to pleasure themselves. Or, switch it up and have Little Spoon hold their legs open while Big Spoon comes in from behind with a vibrator! Rotate between both options for non-stop pleasure.

For this position, it’s best to choose a toy that can be used all over the body. Consider the Adorime G Spot Stimulator, which can be used to stimulate the clitoris, penis, nipples, anal region…wherever you so choose!

3. The Strap-on Squat

The Strap-On Squat is a great option for a couple where no partner has a penis or one in which the partner with a penis wants to be penetrated. Grab a fun strap-on dildo and take your lover from behind! Bonus points if you find a strap-on that vibrates for added pleasure.

While a classic strap-on will get the job done, Adorime’s Vibrating Strapless Strap-On Dildo is definitely an option to consider, thanks to a grooved base that make it as pleasurable for the wearer as the receiver.

4. LDR Loving

Think you can’t fool around with sex toys in a long-distance relationship? You’re so wrong! Video chat or sext your partner while masturbating, and use a sex toy that can be controlled with a remote or app. Have your partner control your toy and let them watch you enjoy using it.

The Ella Paradis OhMiBod Esca 2 is a Bluetooth-powered, app-enabled must-have for all long-distance couples. It can be controlled from anywhere in the world, so your partner will never feel too far away.

5. Choose Your Own Adventure

If you and your partner have different preferences when it comes to sex toys, the Choose Your Own Adventure position is a perfect pick for foreplay. Each of you should come equipped with your favorite sex toy, which you’ll hand off to your boo. Then, move into the 69 position and pleasure one another with oral and the toy of your lover’s choice!

If either partner has a penis, utilize a cock ring to amp up your oral! The Lovehoney Ignite Vibrating Love Ring has 20 different vibrating functions to choose from, so you’ll never get bored of the same old, same old.

6. Doggy Treat

Doggy Treat is basically doggy style with a little added fun. In the classic doggy style position, have the penetrating partner reach around and pleasure the receiving partner with a toy, or let the receiving partner use a toy on themselves!

A clitoral stimulator is the perfect toy to pleasure the receiving partner in this position, which is why the Satisfyer Pro 2 is the ideal pick. The no-contact air-pulse stimulation is sure to send chills down your partner’s spine (and other places, too).

7. Business And Pleasure

Why choose between business and pleasure, aka your lover and your vibrator? Have the penetrating partner lay down while the receiving partner sit on top facing them, using a vibrator or toy at the same time. The partner on top gets double the fun, while the penetrating partner gets a hell of a view.

To really put on a show, opt for a toy that you can use multiple ways. When the Lelo Soraya Wave is in the mix, complete with the brand’s stimulating WaveMotion technology, both partners will be beyond satisfied.

