10 Sex Positions Pretty Much Guaranteed to Hit the Spot

It’s tempting to play it safe when it comes to sex positions. My personal favorite—a modified version of missionary that you can read about here—is so reliably orgasmic that my boyfriend and I call it “old faithful.” When you’re short on time, energy or ideas, it makes sense to revert back to the familiar positions that get us off in bed. So, why fix it if it ain’t broke? Because you might not even know what you’re missing until you try—especially when it involves a sex position that spotlights a very, very important member of the cast: the clitoris.
“Typically, the best sexual positions are those that give you (or your partner) access to stimulating the clitoris,” says sexuality and relationship educator and author, Dr. Logan Levkoff, Ph.D. “Orgasms are all about the release of sexual tension in certain body parts and the involuntary muscles contractions that accompany this.”
It isn’t always strictly about the clit, though. Levkoff goes on to say that while, for some, direct stimulation of the clitoris leads to an orgasm, for others, it may be stimulation inside of the vagina. Yes, we’re talking about the ever-so-elusive G-spot.
“What complicates the debate over the G-spot’s existence is that the clitoris is shaped like a wishbone and has legs that extend down the sides of the vulva and vagina,” Dr. Levkoff explains. “The likelihood is that, even if you stimulate the area known as the G-spot, it is likely that you are still stimulating the clitoris too.”
Sex and relationship expert and host of the @SexWithDrJess podcast, Dr. Jess O’Reilly, PhD, goes on to say the G-spot isn’t a distinct entity, nor is it located inside of the vagina.
“It can be felt through the vagina, and when stimulated, the tissue begins to swell,” she says. “As opposed to being a singular organ, it is believed that its sensitivity is connected to corollary stimulation of the female prostate (previously referred to as Skene’s glands), urethral sponge and inner clitoris.”
So how do you stimulate it, you ask?
“If you curl a finger or two into the vagina and up toward the stomach, you may feel the G-spot at you become aroused,” says Dr. O’Rielly.
Next time you’ve got some time on your hands, or are just feeling extra-frisky and adventurous, these 10 positions are an excellent way to start breaking out of your sex position rut—and stimulate the clit. And, who knows? By trying them out (a fun activity in and of itself), you might even find your new favorite “old faithful.”
Teaspoon
A modified version of doggy style, teaspoon provides an equally good opportunity for deep penetration—but with a bit more connection because your bodies and faces will remain close. Kneel on the bed or ground, and have your partner enter you from behind, and touch and stimulate you from the front while you remain upright.
"This one can also be great for clitoral rubbing if you simply reach a hand down and try the pussy pocket: Simply cup your warm hand over her Venus mound, pressing your palm against her mound, and curling your fingers down over her vulva," says Dr. O'Reilly. "Press your fingers against her gradually increasing the intensity by pulsing, rubbing and undulating your entire hand over her most sensitive region."
Illustration:
Jenny Yuen.
Lotus
"This one is perfect for rocking, rubbing and grinding and breaking the bad habit of simply thrusting in and out," says Dr. O'Reilly. "The bottom partner can remain perfectly still and allow the top partner to find the rhythm, speed and depth of penetration that is ideal for them. Once they've found a good groove, the bottom partner can follow their lead with gentle hip movements."
Illustration:
Jenny Yuen.
Kneeling Reverse Amazon
If you're a fan of cowgirl and girl-on-top, this position will be a natural fit for you.
Have your partner lie on their back in bed, and draw their knees in toward the chest. Grab their legs and use them as leverage to help you move up and down, controlling the pace and depth of penetration.
"Because this position requires full-body strength and stamina, I suggest you wear a vibrating toy to make things more efficient," advises Dr. O'Reilly. "Try the We-Vibe Sync ($199 at We-Vibe), which offers dedicated vibrations against your G-spot on the inside, your clitoral hood, shaft and head via the outer arm, as well as the base of the penis. You can control the Sync via remote control or via an app on your phone."
Illustration:
Jenny Yuen.
Slow Dance
Stand facing your partner. Depending on each of your heights, have your partner bend their knees until their penis or strap-on is low enough to enter you.
Although it can be a tricky angle to achieve—and may not be very deep penetration—once you do, your partner will be able to thrust right up against your clit.
"Just as we erroneously assume that bigger is always better, we often mistakenly regard deeper penetration as a universal ideal," says Dr. O'Reilly. "The reality, however, is that shallow penetration can be more desirable for a number of reasons. Not only are the most sensitive nerve endings of the vagina located in the outer third of the canal (sometimes referred to as the orgasmic platform), but other orgasm hot-spots like the G-spot and the frenulum of the penis light up with pleasure at a shallow depth."
Illustration:
Jenny Yuen.
Wheelbarrow
Before you take on this position, know that it's quite athletic, requiring a lot of action on both your parts—see how the woman in our illustration is holding up her body with her hands? Not as easy as it looks. But the payoff can be super-deep penetration and thrusting—very satisfying for both of you.
Illustration:
Jenny Yuen.
Dancer
To do dancer, stand up facing one another. Have your partner grab one of your legs, and wrap it around his/her torso.
"[This position] allows for clitoral rubbing and various angles of penetration depending on the height of your leg," says Dr. O'Reilly. "You also benefit from skin-to-skin full body contact and the intimacy of eye contact. Some people report that they’re more likely to hit the G-spot and ejaculate in standing positions like the Dancer."
Illustration:
Jenny Yuen.
Ben Dover
Have your partner enter you from behind while you grab your ankles or brace your hands against the floor to help keep you stable. This position is great for easy, deep penetration and fast, intense thrusting, but is a little less intimate since your faces are so far away from each other.
"This is a challenging position for most people, as it can does require some core strength," says Dr. O'Reilly. "See if you can find a prop to help hold you up—a chair, a tree or a table should do the trick."
It's also a good one to keep in mind if you're ever outside or somewhere without a bed because you can both stay on your feet the whole time (assuming you don't fall, at least).
Illustration:
Jenny Yuen.
Deep Stick
"This position offers the opportunity to stimulate the A-spot," says Dr. O'Reilly. "According to Malaysian researcher, Dr. Chua Chee Ann, who is credited with 'discovering' the A-spot, this sensitive area is located beyond the G-spot, just above the cervix."
Illustration:
Jenny Yuen.
Leg Glider
Though not for the non-athletic or faint of heart, if you're naturally flexible, this should be one of the first new positions you try.
Lie on your side, lifting your top leg up as high as you can, and have your partner enter you from the side while kneeling. Your limbs will fit together like lock and key and be at an ideal angle for some serious thrusting friction.
Illustration:
Jenny Yuen.
Seesaw
Climb on top of your partner while they're sitting with their legs straight ahead.
This is great for serious friction, deep penetration and feeling intimate and close—a winner all-around.
"Take this one to the next level by leaning backwards against your partner's legs," says Dr. O'Reilly. "Squeeze your legs together for extra friction and let them work your clit with their fingertips while you simply lie back and take it."
Illustration:
Jenny Yuen.
Illustration:
Jenny Yuen. Design: StyleCaster.