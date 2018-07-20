10 Sex Positions Pretty Much Guaranteed to Hit the Spot

It’s tempting to play it safe when it comes to sex positions. My personal favorite—a modified version of missionary that you can read about here—is so reliably orgasmic that my boyfriend and I call it “old faithful.” When you’re short on time, energy or ideas, it makes sense to revert back to the familiar positions that get us off in bed. So, why fix it if it ain’t broke? Because you might not even know what you’re missing until you try—especially when it involves a sex position that spotlights a very, very important member of the cast: the clitoris.

“Typically, the best sexual positions are those that give you (or your partner) access to stimulating the clitoris,” says sexuality and relationship educator and author, Dr. Logan Levkoff, Ph.D. “Orgasms are all about the release of sexual tension in certain body parts and the involuntary muscles contractions that accompany this.”

It isn’t always strictly about the clit, though. Levkoff goes on to say that while, for some, direct stimulation of the clitoris leads to an orgasm, for others, it may be stimulation inside of the vagina. Yes, we’re talking about the ever-so-elusive G-spot.

“What complicates the debate over the G-spot’s existence is that the clitoris is shaped like a wishbone and has legs that extend down the sides of the vulva and vagina,” Dr. Levkoff explains. “The likelihood is that, even if you stimulate the area known as the G-spot, it is likely that you are still stimulating the clitoris too.”

Sex and relationship expert and host of the @SexWithDrJess podcast, Dr. Jess O’Reilly, PhD, goes on to say the G-spot isn’t a distinct entity, nor is it located inside of the vagina.

“It can be felt through the vagina, and when stimulated, the tissue begins to swell,” she says. “As opposed to being a singular organ, it is believed that its sensitivity is connected to corollary stimulation of the female prostate (previously referred to as Skene’s glands), urethral sponge and inner clitoris.”

So how do you stimulate it, you ask?

“If you curl a finger or two into the vagina and up toward the stomach, you may feel the G-spot at you become aroused,” says Dr. O’Rielly.

Next time you’ve got some time on your hands, or are just feeling extra-frisky and adventurous, these 10 positions are an excellent way to start breaking out of your sex position rut—and stimulate the clit. And, who knows? By trying them out (a fun activity in and of itself), you might even find your new favorite “old faithful.”

A version of this article was originally published in August 2016.