There’s Another Penis Scene in ‘Sex Life’ Season 2—Here’s If Devon’s Is Real or Fake

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Sex/Life season 2. It wouldn’t be Netflix’s steamiest drama without full-frontal nudity. After a certain gym locker room scene in season 1 got everyone talking, viewers are wondering if there’ll be another, ahem, penis in Sex/Life season 2—and boy oh boy, we haven’t been disappointed.

The show follows Billie (Sarah Shahi), a sexually neglected wife and mother who yearns for the wild, hot sex-filled party days of her youth, particularly those with her Bad Boy record label exec Brad (Adam Demos). Journaling about her fantasies on her laptop, her husband Cooper (Mike Vogel) discovers what she’s written and uses it to spice up their marriage.

The show resonated with audiences for a few reasons, but one was that Sex/Life explored female sexuality in a way that we’ve rarely seen in pop culture before: That a suburban mother-of-two still has desire and a yearning for sexual fulfillment. When she doesn’t get that, she starts reminiscing about her past—arguably toxic—relationship with Brad. Cooper, driven by jealousy, starts to monitor his romantic rival culminating in *that* gym locker room scene from episode three where we see full-frontal Brad; his equipment exaggerated to signify Cooper’s feeling of diminished masculinity. Poor Cooper gets an eyeful again in season 2, this time from his friend Devon (Jonathan Sadowski).

Is Devon’s penis in Sex/Life season 2 real?

Is Devon’s penis in Sex/Life season 2 real? We have to assume Devon is given the same treatment as Brad in season one, that is to say, it’s presumably a prosthetic. After Billie and Cooper settle their divorce, Cooper and his friend Devon go on a bender to celebrate his newfound freedom. Hiring sex workers to spice things up, the two men snort cocaine and get drunk, unwisely deciding to drive inebriated back to Connecticut in a sports car with an escort each.

While driving, Devon’s companion goes down on him but because he’s drunk and high, he quickly loses control of his car and crashes into Cooper. This is mid-blowjob, by the way, and the collision caused her to bite his penis off. In the final episode of season two, Devon and Cooper are discussing Cooper’s prospect of getting back with his ex-girlfriend Emily. Devon, meanwhile, is talking about how he’s got way more of his sex life to explore. Cooper asks if his downstairs area had been “impacted” by the car accident, to which Devon replies: “Are you kidding? They reconstructed it. I actually gained an inch,” he says. “Really?” asks Cooper, to which Devon scoffs and removes his towel.

“One of the tendons was cut but that’s a good thing because it let some of my inner penis fall out,” he explains while Cooper looks to be tripping over the term “inner penis”. Devon continues: “You can’t really tell when it’s soft so let me fire it up for you. Doc put a pump in,” he says. “I need a little help after the remodel. Everything’s fully automated. I have a stylish new curve which is cool. Chicks dig it. Makes it easier to hit the G-spot. Who would’ve thought that Piper biting my penis off would have given me a whole new lease on life? I am just getting started.” While it’s still pretty taboo to see an erect penis on TV… well, there it is. As to what she thought of the scene, Shahi told StyleCaster: “Devon just really liked his new equipment.”

As we said, we have to assume Devon’s genitals got the same treatment as Brad’s in season one. In an interview with Collider, showrunner Stacy Rukeyser confirmed that the show didn’t use a body double for Brad’s shower scene. “No. That’s not a body double. I mean, people usually ask is it real or is it a prosthetic?” she said. Newsweek confirmed that Sex/Life had hired a prosthetics team for the show. A member of the prosthetics team also confirmed to the magazine that the scene, in fact, includes several prostheses. According to Newsweek, there were several prosthetic sex parts in Sex/Life, and the hired prosthetic team has extensive experience with creating fake penises, including those much larger than Brad’s.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Shahi confirmed that another scene that involved prosthetics was where Billie had to breastfeed. For the scene, Shahi wore prosthetic breasts. “Something like Billie’s boobs, in the past every time you see my character with Brad, that’s me. Then because I do play a breastfeeding mother, I can’t have the same boobs in the present. So yeah, I had to sit through three hours of prosthetic boob application to get those suckers on,” she said.

According to IMDb, Sex/Life‘s prosthetics were created by Tenille Shockey and François Dagenais. Dagenais, who has also worked on Hannibal, told Newsweek that Sex/Life was “a bit different than what we usually do but hey! We were also involved with changing Sarah’s breasts through the flashbacks.” In July 2021, Netflix posted a video on its UK and Ireland YouTube channel that answered the question as to whether Brad’s girth is bigger than normal.

The video cited research from the National Health Service, which found that the average size of a flaccid penis is 9 centimeters, and from Brad’s Sex/Life scene, his member seems to be a lot bigger than that. “According to the NHS, the average penis is 9 cm when not erect,” a voiceover in the video said. “There’s a lot of variation to either side of that, but the bottom line is that Cooper’s not wrong to be intimidated by the competition. Take note, everyone: we’re in the presence of a natural wonder.”

The video cited a study of more than 15,000 men in 2014 at King’s College London. The study found that the average size of a flaccid penis is 3.6 inches or 9.1 cm, and that the average size of an erect penis size is 5.2 inches or 13.2 cm. As for the circumference (or girth) of the penis, the study found that the average circumference of an erect penis is 4.6 inches or 11.6 cm, while the average circumference of a flaccid penis is 3.7 inches or 9.4 cm. While the video didn’t reveal the exact size of Brad’s penis, it did confirm that it’s above average and a “natural wonder” to both Cooper and viewers.

Sex Life is available to stream on Netflix.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission from the sale.