10 Things That Kill a Guy’s Sex Drive

When it comes down to it, men are often stereotyped as being ready for sex any time, any place. Believe it or not, that isn’t entirely true. Even though men are usually down for sex 97% of the time, they can get turned off just as quickly as they get turned on. Here are 10 things, topics, and hangups to steer clear of when you’re in the mood for some lovin’.

1. Money

Money isn’t a sexy subject. Unless you won the lottery and you’re planning on giving half to your man, why bring up your finances before, during, or right after sex?

2. The News

Often, actually very often, the news can be a bit of a downer. The news and sex don’t mix. Watching crime, economic and political problems, and natural disasters can add stress to your life, which makes it hard to relax and enjoy the moment, so don’t watch the news before you’re about to fool around.

3. The Parents

Anything family or parent related isn’t alluring from a sexual perspective. There’s a time and a place for conversations about your folks. Right before sex, during sex, or after sex isn’t one of them! Save those chats for a more appropriate time.

4. The Future

Talking about the future isn’t a way to entice your man. Asking questions about where the relationship is going when you’re about to get naked isn’t wise. Choose to have the relationship conversations at a more suitable time when you’re not in the mood.

5. Nitpicking

When you’re having sex, your man wants you to be 100% involved in the moment with him (and he should be on you!) Noticing how dirty his comforter is, the empty tissue box he has on his night table, or how his floor needs to be vacuumed is a sure way to kill the moment.

6. Not feeling confident

If men are having any financial, work, or family problems, their sex drive can suffer. Oftentimes, it’ll have nothing to do with you.

7. Babies and Kids

Whether you have kids, want them, or are about to have one, don’t talk about them when you’re sans clothes. The topic of babies isn’t leading to hot sex. Yes, there are many men who love kids just as much as you do. But they don’t want to talk about that when they’re about to have sex.

8. Your Body Issues

Men love women’s bodies. They don’t notice all the things that women are self-conscious about. When men see a naked woman, they expect her to be free of body issues. If you’re embarrassed about something while you’re naked, you’re saying sayonara to his sex drive. After all, don’t you want the man you’re sleeping with to be confident and not self-conscious? Nothing’s hotter than confidence in bed (and out.)

9. Petty Drama

Crying isn’t erotic or sensual, so the minute those tears start to flow, the excitement is lost. Do you want a guy who cries right before sex?

10. Sickness

Being sick isn’t arousing. Whether it’s you that’s ill, or him, why not wait until everyone’s better for a romp?