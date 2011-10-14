Sex Could Erase Your Memory (No, Seriously)

Just when you thought maintaininga spicy sex life with your partner wasn’t complicated enough, here comesLiveScience claiming “mind blowing” sex can wipe your memory clean.

While they don’t provide an exact definition of the term “mind blowing sex,” they did find a54-year-old woman who claimed to have experienced it and temporarily lost her memory as a result (supposedly this an example of the rare condition calledtransient global amnesia).

While I was hoping LiveScience would describe the whole “mind blowing sex” part (they probably don’t know what it means either), they did however describe the apparent effect as anincrease in the pressure of the abdomen, which can be caused by lifting weights, straining from pooping (um, gross), or having sex. This strain can force deoxygenated blood back into your neck vein, which if the valves in your neck aren’t working properly, this blood can flow back into your brain, messing with the region’s governing memory.

Oneextremely lucky guy who experienced the condition in 1964 reportedly yelled, “Where am I? What’s happened?” right after he orgasmed. I’d like to find the woman (or man) he slept with– you know, ask some questions and see how well that was received.

Apparently you don’t have to worry aboutlosing your memory every time you strain your abs during sex — it has to be the best of your life. But then again, if this were true how the hell would you ever remember it to begin with?!?

