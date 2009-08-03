Sex and The City Wants YOU

The excited buzz around the possibility of everyday New Yorkers debuting as Sex and The City extras continues to grow. Auditions are being held at Metropolitan Pavilion tomorrow. That’s right socialites, Asians, gays, soccer players, urban club goers, and celebrity types… run on over to 18th and 6th because auditions are tomorrow.

Confused by my shoutout to the above categories of people? Don’t be. According to NYMag’s The Cut, producers are reportedly looking for exactly the aforementiuoned types.

We’re trying to figure out how all these cultures, lifestyles and random criteria will fit into the SATC sequel’s plot. Here’s a jab at it.

– Because Victoria Beckham is said to be part of the sequel’s cast, will there be some sort of giant soccer game, as homage to her real life husband, David Beckham?

– We aren’t quite sure why international types would be needed for the sequel. All we can link this ‘type’ to is Charlotte York Goldenblatt’s adopted asian princess of a daughter…and her crystallized cupcake Judith Lieber clutch.

-Miranda Hobbs may or may not decide to put Plato’s “art imitates reality” theory to test by letting her off-screen lifestyle come to life on screen. (Same-sex tendencies, if you didn’t know.). A steamy night at some sort of lesbian-only club, perhaps? Urban club go-ers fit in here, too. Two birds with one stone.

Oh! And maybe an additional gay extra will be brought on to strut around Christopher St. and keep Carrie’s BFF Stanford busy, while he too struts around in metallic green suits, paisley ties, thick framed eye-glasses and elf boots.

The fashion model extras will probably serve no purpose other than to run around Manhattan, donning super trends, as styled by our favorite ginger, (no, not Lindsay Lohan), Patricia Field.

And as for the upscale socialites and celebrity types, one name and one name only comes to mind. Maybe not as an extra per say…but Olivia Palermo, anyone? Ugh, what an Upper East Side socialite (who by the way, lives in Tribeca, which is so far downtown, it might as well be Brooklyn.) Are you trampling over Carrie Bradshaw? Leaving The City behind and stealing Mr. Big from right underneath our favorite lady’s nose? Watch your back, lady. Bradshaw doesn’t wear six-inch Blahnik heels for nothing. She’s waiting for you.

Clearly, we should have had a hand in writing the script. Stay tuned to see if our speculations come to life.