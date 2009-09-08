Sex and the City Set: Little Brady, All Grown Up

Gossip Girl is set to premiere in a matter of days. We are therefore forced to find a new film set to stalk. Lucky for us, the Sex and The City cameras are rolling full-force. From watching early twenty-something kids running around New York City in Louboutins, to late forty-something adults running around in New York City in Louboutins, we’d say this is the easiest transition we’ve made thus far.

This weekend on set, we caught a glimpse at Miranda‘s son Brady, all grown up; firehead intact. We wonder if he’ll find out that he’s the product of pity-sex circa season five. DRAMA.

Now, to the outfits. There was some chatter about stylist Patricia Fields leaving Sex and The City for the sequel. Untrue, she and her fab red hair are still behind those duds, cropped farmer shirt included, and that is confirmed.

Without sounding heartless, let’s just confront something here and now. We rarely expect much from Miranda’s wardrobe. Lawyers wear skirt suits, yikes. But we have to say, she’s looking good in a caftan-inspired green striped dress and lace-up stack heels. We’d wear it…maybe.

As for CB’s look, very typical: stomach-revealing plaid shirt, lightwash jeans and heels too high to wear (just kidding, no such thing). We have to admit, we were expecting a somewhat more refined look from Carrie during movie part deux. She is a.) married to the most formal man in New York City and b.) has the Fifth Avenue apartment, equipped with fairy tale enormous closet. Regardless, we are happy to see that she’s sticking to her roots. One question though: neon green sweat band, why? Left over accessories from the ’80s inspired-look we caught last week? Er.

One more question…for the love of cable-knit and pearls, where is Charlottle!? If you find her, let us know.