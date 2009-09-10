Sex and the City Set: Brace Yourself, Round II

Our Sex and the City set obsession is reaching new levels of stalkerazzi…four posts in two days to be exact, but can you blame us? These pictures are priceless, jaw-dropping, confusing, and AWESOME.

We pieced together an early photo of Carrie and yesterday’s photo of Samantha, clad in the same big hair, to come to the conclusion that Movie #2 will probably feature a flashback…but why then does Carrie undergo outfit change to start emulating Madonna also? We’re pretty sure she’s not a virgin, wink wink. Outfit change? Just for kicks? We can’t imagine you’re meeting Mr. Big at Nello’s looking like that.

While you may or may not think Carrie’s bold outfit is the highlight of this photo, we kind of want to draw some attention to Charlotte. Obviously she’s donning a Pleasantville-inspired hair-do (I think the term hair-do is Pleasantville inspired, too) and too much lime green for any respectable human to wear, it’s like she’s fresh out of a 1959 version of the US Open or something. We shouldn’t be surprised, what else would our favorite Park Avenue princess show up wearing? It’s just…there’s nothing ’80s about this look. Or the little pom poms at the end of her socks…pom poms!

Concluson: this is going to be the best movie ever. See you on set.