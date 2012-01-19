‘Sex And The City’ Gets The ‘Gossip Girl’ Treatment For TV

If there was ever a time to happily drown yourself in a vat of cosmos, it’s now. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Carrie and Co. are returning to TV via the Gossip Girl/Heart of Dixie co-creator, Josh Schwartz. Schwartz, who also helmed The O.C. (who can ever forget the immortal words, “Welcome to the O.C., b*tch!”) will be helping to launch the SATC reboot adapted from the popular YA books, The Carrie Diaries.

For those of you unschooled on the life of Carrie Bradshaw prior to Mr. Big and her ongoing love affair with Manolos, The Carrie Diaries picks up with Carrie in high school and follows her to NYC where she meets Samantha during the summer before college. Penned by SATC author Candace Bushnell, the first two books in the series are a fresh and frothy compliment to the raucous and raunchy HBO series and the two movies that followed.

While we expect to see the series on the CW (home to Schwartz’s two other shows), no premiere date has been announced as of yet. Sip slowly, darlings. It might take awhile to drink this new development in.