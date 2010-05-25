‘Sex And The City 2’ Ladies Face Off On The Red Carpet

We love to believe that the ladies of Sex and the City are bffs off-camera, but the rumor mill has never let up that there’s some healthy competition amongst Manhattan’s four favorite ladies who lunch. Something tells us that a bit of that rivalry found its way onto the red carpet, especially for the highly anticipated Sex and the City 2 premiere which went down in NYC last night.



Kim Cattrall took the challenge in stride, opting for a glimmering 1920’s inspired Naeem Khan gown. The actress better known as Samantha stayed in the retro mode with bold red lips and nails, and a chic pin-curled bob but still channeled her alter ego with a plunging neckline.



Samantha’s toughest competition was Carrie, predictably. SJP is a regular on our favorite celeb fashion lists, and she took her reputation to the mat, er, carpet quite literally in a bright yellow asymmetrical Valentino‘s Spring 2010 Couture gown . In a typical Carrie move, the actress had all eyes on her for opening night just where she wants ’em.



Kristin Davis stayed in tune to Charlotte’s put together style with a candy pink vintage frock by Jean Desses. While the saccharine color could have came off wrong, the strapless ruched gown paired with a silver clutch was a lovely offset to the Davis’ sleekly pulled back raven locks.



Meanwhile, Cynthia Nixon was a classic beauty in a black Carolina Herrera gown paired with a gorgeous diamond leaf brooch. With bustle detail for a touch of the dramatic, we know it’s spring, but somehow her dark hued ensemble seemed spot on. Taking the gown down a notch, the actress behind Miranda wore her red tresses loose, though we think a pulled back look would have been more appropriate.

We’re prone to favor Sarah Jessica Parker’s bold color and gorgeous asymmetric silhouette, but which of the Sex and the City chicks won your vote for best dressed? Let us know in the comments!

