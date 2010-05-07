Sex And The City 2 And HP Daily Mirror Challenge! Win A HP TouchSmart Notebook

Attention Daily Mirror members! Here’s your chance at the big time. StyleCaster is teaming with Sex and The City 2 and HP computers for a tech-inspired Daily Mirror Challenge! SATC2 and the techie company paired up in the film for some power woman scenes (see below) and now two winners could play Samantha for a day (well the computer not sex scenes part).

From now until May 17, upload your best look to our site. The two contestants with the most style points will each win a HP TouchSmart tm2 notebook.



Kim Cattrall in SATC2.

And we’re not talking the old Trapper Keeper type of note-jotting device the petite laptop features Windows 7 and touch-enabled apps like Hulu, Twitter and Skype.

This isn’t the first time HP has offered technology with a style-conscious woman in mind. The tm2 is part of the HP family of laptops with a fashion bent, such as the sleek HP TouchSmart 600 PC, recent HP and Vivienne Tam collaboration, and HP Envy 15. For the nitty gritty details on each style, read up at the HP site.

SATC2 fans can also pull a Carrie; enter for a chance to win a trip for you and three guests, naturally, to NYC. Checkout HP’s Facebook page for more details on how to enter.



HP TouchSmart tm2 notebook

All photos and video courtesy of HP.???