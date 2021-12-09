The Best ‘Sex and the City’ Gifts to Get Yourself Whether You’re a Carrie, Miranda, Charlotte or Samantha

Scroll To See More Images

Regardless of whether you’re a Carrie, Miranda, Charlotte or Samantha, these Sex and the City gifts—from a deck of playing cards illustrated with the Fabulous Four’s faces to lip balms scented with flavors like Samantha Sex on the Beach—deserve a raise of a cosmo.

Sex and the City premiered in 1998 and ran for six seasons until its finale in 2004. The show, which was based on Candace Bushnell’s 1997 book of the same title, followed four women in their 30s and 40s—Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), Samantha Jones (Kim Cattrall), Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte York (Kristin Davis)—and their sex lives in New York City. The show went on to win four Emmy Awards (including Outstanding Comedy Series in 2001) and release two movies, Sex and the City: The Movie in 2008 and Sex and the City 2 in 2010.

In January 2021, HBO announced that a Sex and the City reboot, titled And Just Like That…A New Chapter in Sex and the City, was in the works for HBO Max. The reboot sees the return of each of the main cast members—except Cattrall, who confirmed in 2017 that she had retired as Samantha. Though Samantha didn’t return for And Just Like That, that doesn’t mean fans can’t keep her memory alive with Sex and the City gifts and presents. Whether you’re giving these surprises for yourself or another Sex and the City superfan in your life, these Sex and the City gifts are absolute must-haves.

Best Sex and the City Gifts

What’s a better Sex and the City gift to get a friend than a special deck of Sex and the City playing cards illustrated with the faces of Carrie, Miranda, Charlotte and Samantha? The deck—which is printed on high-quality card material and includes all the cards necessary for a standard game of poker—sees Carrie as diamonds, Charlotte as hearts, Miranda as clubs and Samantha as spades. Of course, Stanford is the joker.

Since the “Carrie” necklace made its debut on Sex and the City, thousands of fans have found themselves with similar scripted, gold chains with their own names. If you don’t have yours yet, this Sex and the City Carrie necklace—available in either 14K gold or sterling silver—can be customizable to any name, word, initials or date.

Stay plumped and hydrated with these Sex and the City lip balms available in flavors like Carrie Cosmo, Charlotte Champagne, Miranda Appletini and Samantha Sex on the beach. The pack contains four long-lasting, moisturizing cream lip balms modeled after the Fabulous Foursome.

“Love is the thing, you know,” Louise from St. Louis (a.k.a. Jennifer Hudson’s character) told Carrie in the first Sex and the City movie. Get an exact replica of the Love keychain Louise gave Carrie at the end of the movie before Carrie reunites with Mr. Big.

Stay caffeinated with this Sex and the City mug featuring the backs of the four core women—Carrie, Miranda, Samantha and Charlotte—at a bar in New York City. Yes, they have cosmos.

Sure, Sex and the City is on HBO Max, but if you’re a true fan, you may want this special-edition Sex and the City: Collector’s Gift Set featuring all six seasons, plus more never-before-seen footage you won’t find online.

These Sex and the City pencils are too cute to use, but they’re the perfect addition to any office. The pencils are carved with iconic Sex and the City quotes like Carrie’s “Hello, lover”; Mr. Big’s “Abso-fucking-lutely”; and Charlotte’s “I curse the day you were born.”

Berger is a red flag but this Sex and the City Post-it pin isn’t. The pin is miniature replica of the iconic yellow Post-it note—which read, “I’m sorry. I can’t. Don’t hate me.”—that Berger gave Carrie when they broke up in season 6.

Test your Sex and the City knowledge with this Sex and the City Guess Who? game. The game works the same as the classic Guess Who? game except the characters are all of your Sex and the City favorites, including Samantha, Mr. Big and, of course, Carrie.

Best Sex and the City Books

Let’s face it: Miranda is underrated, and this book explains why. Written by the creators of the Instagram account @EveryOutfitonSATC, We Should All Be Mirandas: Life Lessons from Sex and the City’s Most Underrated Character is described as a “humorous manifesto distills Ms. Hobbes’ core principles into a strategic guide for navigating life’s inevitable ups and downs.” According to the publisher’s description, the parody book helps readers “overcome your internalized Mirandaphobia, cope with humiliating sexual encounters, make Google Docs your bitch, dump that Skipper that you’ve been dating and embrace your bad hair days”—plus so much more.

You haven’t finished the Sex and the City franchise without reading the book that started it all. Sex and the City, which was first published in 2001, is a collection of dating essays written by Candace Bushnell, a former dating columnist for the New York Observer. In the book, Bushnell writes about various people in her life—from “Mr. Big,” a business tycoon who bounces between relationships to “Samantha Jones” a woman in her 40s who love sex, The book—which inspired the Sex and the City franchise—also includes essays on groups like “psycho moms,” “bicycle boys” and international crazy girls.”

For more about And Just Like That and Sex and the City, read HBO’s official companion book, Sex and the City: Kiss and Tell. The book, written by dating columnist and screenwriter Amy Sohn, is filled with behind-the-scenes secrets from Sex and the City‘s six seasons and details on the real-life stories that inspired the show’s shocking episodes. The book also includes 750 full-color photographs from filming the series, as well as an introduction written by none other than Sarah Jessica Parker. With fun facts on how many dates Carrie, Samantha, Charlotte and Miranda really went on to never-been-told secrets about Carrie’s most outrageous (and fabulous) outfits, Sex and the City: Kiss and Tell is a must-read for any SATC superfan.

Best Sex and the City Shirts

Celebrate the premiere of Sex and the City‘s new spinoff with this And Just Like That T-shirt featuring the show’s title in cursive with an illustration of a cosmo (obvi.)

Stay cozy with this Sex and the City sweatshirt, which features the haircuts of the Fabulous Foursome—Carrie, Miranda, Charlotte and Samantha—and comes in colors like dark heather, indigo blue and light pink.

Wear one of Carrie’s most iconic quotes with this Sex and the City sweatshirt. The sweatshirt—which comes in colors like red, navy and black—features the much-memed quote Carrie yelled in a fast food drive thru: “I’d like a cheeseburger, large fries and a cosmopolitan.”

Sex and the City the series is available to stream on HBO Max. Here’s how to watch it for free.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.