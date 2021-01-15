Here’s How Much Carrie Bradshaw’s ‘Sex and the City’ Apartment Would Cost Today

Fans have always wondered about Sex and the City’s Carrie Bradshaw’s apartment costs—whether we’re talking about her chic one-bedroom find on the Upper East Side in New York City, or the piece of “real estate heaven” that was her penthouse with Mr. Big.

With recent news of the Sex and the City revival, that curiosity has only continued to grow. Now it’s been over a decade since fans of SATC last saw Sarah Jessica Parker’s character at her rent-controlled home on the UES, which she reportedly paid only $700 a month for. All these years later, not even the miracle that is rent-control could land someone an apartment at 245 East 73rd Street—and that’s in part because a) costs are way higher these days and b) that apartment doesn’t actually exist! As it turns out, most of SATC was shot way downtown in the West Village and the stoop fans are familiar with is actually from the brownstone at 66 Perry Street.

But, for curiosity’s sake, let’s just pretend that Carrie’s digs on the UES were real. How much would that space cost today? The co-founder of real estate data site UrbanDigs, John Walkup, tells the New York Post that renters would expect to pay at least $3,000 per month—and that’s assuming it bears features like no elevator and no doorman, just like Carrie’s townhouse.

“To rent the apartment,” Walkup says, “it would cost between $3K-$3.5K per month.” And if you wanted to buy the one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment? “Based on recent post-reopening sales, it would cost between $550-$600K,” Walkup explained.

As for the actual apartment where SATC was filmed in the West Village, Walkup estimates it could cost around $4,100 a month to rent and anywhere upward of $880,000 to own. So, just imagine how much that penthouse in Sex and the City: The Movie would run you! (And because you’re already wondering: Carrie and Mr Big’s pre-war apartment with that huge closet is a real penthouse located across the street from the Metropolitan Museum of Art, reportedly rents for $190,000 a month, and is priced between $40 to $50 million to purchase outright.) BRB, swooning.

