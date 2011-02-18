Sex Addiction, Real or Faking It?

Getting ready this morning, I stumbled upon an interesting segment on the Today Show about sex addiction, a subject that has gained a lot of popularity in the past few years most recognizably with names like Tiger Woods, Jesse James and David Duchovny. As the argument goes, you’d have to be mentally unstable to be dumb enough to cheat on someone like Elin Nordegren or Sandra Bullock, right?

Well, that’s where the debate arises. Should sex addiction be officially recognized in the DSM (Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders) as a real disease, or is it just an excuse for horny men…and women? Personally, I’d have to agree with skeptics and say that the people who use “sex addiction” as an excuse for cheating are the same people with narcissistic or manic tendencies. But don’t let my opinion sway you, watch the segment below and decide for yourself: Are sex addicts real or faking it?