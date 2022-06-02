Seventeen Tickets Are Under $100 Right Now—Get Them While They’re Still Cheap & For $15 Off

If you’re a Carat, you may want to know where to buy Seventeen tickets to their Be the Sun World Tour to see the K-pop boy group live—for a deal.

Seventeen—which were formed by Pledis Entertaiment on MBC’s competition show Seventeen Project: Big Debut Plan in 2015—consists of 13 members: S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon and Dino. The band also consists of three units: a Hip-Hop Unit (S.Coups, Wonwoo, Mingyu and Vernon); a Vocal Unit (Jeonghan, Joshua, Woozi, DK and Seungkwan); and a Performance Unit (Jun, Hoshi, The 8 and Dino.) They debuted in 2015 with their first single, “Adore U.” Since then, Seventeen has released four albums: 2016’s Love & Letter, 2017’s Love, Age, 2019’s An Ode and 2022’s Face the Sun.

In May 2022, Seventeen announced their third world tour, the Be the Sun World Tour, in support of their fourth studio album, Face the Sun, featuring lead single, “Hot,” and the group’s first all-English single, “Darl+ing.” The tour comes after the band’s first world tour, 2017’s Seventeen 1st World Tour Diamond Edge, and their second world tour, 2019 and 2020’s Seventeen World Tour Ode to You, which started in Seoul, South Korea, in August 2019 but was cancelled in February 2020 due to the current health crisis.

“In every language we sing in, we try to show Seventeen as we are,” Seventeen’s leader S.Coups told Rolling Stone in 2022 about their first all-English single. “And I know that people whose native language is not Korean have to work hard to understand our message. So when we record we want to try as hard as they do when they listen to our music so we can share that together.” Joshua, who is one of two native English speakers in Seventeen along with Vernon, told the magazine about the funny moments that came up when the group recorded “Darl+ing” for the first time.“When we were recording and it was DK’s turn, there’s this part that goes ‘Again I’m diving,” Joshua said. ”But he pronounced the word again as ‘gyeran (계란)’, which means egg.” He continued, “It totally got stuck in my head. But we unfortunately needed to re-record it.”

If you’re a Carat, the group’s official fan name, you may be wondering how to get Seventeen tickets to the Be the Sun World Tour. Read on for where to get Seventeen tickets and how to score a massive discount while they’re still cheap.

Where to buy Seventeen tickets

Where can Carats buy Seventeen tickets to the Be the Sun World Tour? Seventeen tickets to the Be the Sun World Tour went on presale on June 1, 2022, for fans who are subscribed to the group’s official Carat membership and were selected for Ticketmaster’s Verified Fans presale. Tickets went on presale to general fans who were selected for Ticketmaster’s Verified Fans presale on June 2, 2022. Tickets went on sale to the general public on June 3, 2022.

While most Seventeen tickets are sold out on Ticketmaster, they’re still on sale on trusted resale sites like Stub Hub and Vivid Seats, which offers $15 off of orders of $125 or more with the code SC15—a 12 percent savings. Read on for how to buy Seventeen tickets so you don’t miss their Be the Sun World Tour.

Visit Stubhub.com and search for “Seventeen“ Sort by Date, Distance and Price Select the Event Date of your choice To filter your options, check off fields for Sort By Lowest Price, Best Value and Best Seats in the sidebar Create or sign into your account, check out and enjoy Seventeen’s Be the Sun World Tour!

Visit Vividseats.com and search for “Seventeen“ Filter by City to find performance dates in your area Select Find Tickets To sort by price, click either “Sort by Price” in the top bar or toggle the price scale to the range you want to buy from. For $15 off of $125 or more, use the code SC15 at checkout Create or sign into your account, check out and enjoy Seventeen’s Be the Sun World Tour!

Visit Ticketmaster.com and search for “ Seventeen “ Select See Tickets on the event date of your choice To sort by price, click either “Lowest Price” or slide the price scale to see tickets within your range Check out and enjoy Seventeen’s Be the Sun World Tour !

What are Seventeen’s Be the Sun World Tour dates?

June 25, 2022 – Seoul, South Korea – Gocheok Sky Dome

June 26, 2022 – Seoul, South Korea – Gocheok Sky Dome

August 10, 2022 – Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada – Rogers Arena

August 12, 2022 – Seattle, Washington, US – Climate Pledge Arena

August 14, 2022 – Oakland, California, US – Oakland Arena

August 17, 2022 – Los Angeles, California, US – The Kia Forum

August 20, 2022 – Houston, Texas, US – Toyota Center

August 23, 2022 – Fort Worth, Texas, US – Dickies Arena

August 25, 2022 – Chicago, Illinois, US – United Center

August 28, 2022 – Washington D.C., US – Capital One Arena

August 30, 2022 – Atlanta, Georgia, US – State Farm Arena

September 1, 2022 – Belmont Park, New York, US – UBS Arena

September 3, 2022 – Toronto, Ontario, Canada – Scotiabank Arena

September 6, 2022– Newark, New Jersey, US – Prudential Center

What is Seventeen’s Be the Sun World Tour set list?

Seventeen’s Be the Sun World Tour set list won’t be known until their first concert at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, South Korea, on June 25, 2022, however, it’s expected that most of the set list will include songs from Seventeen’s fourth studio album, Face the Sun, which was released on May 27, 2022. The album features nine tracks, including lead single, “Hot,” and the group’s first all-English single, “Darl+ing.”

“All of our members kind of had a hard time at first, pronouncing all the words because they were all in English,” Seventeen member Joshua told Billboard in May 2022 of recording “Darl+ing.” He added that the group was “practicing all the time” and asked the band’s American-born members, Joshua and Vernon, for how to pronounce certain lyrics. “But in the end, we came out with a great song. So yeah, we’re really proud of them right now,” he said. Seventeen member Hoshi also told Billboard about the meaning behind the band’s lead single, “Hot.” “It’s our determination to become the sun, which is the best,” he said. “So like the sun that is really sizzling hot, there’s only one sun in the world. It’s our determination to become that shining, sizzling sun.”

In an interview with People in May 2022, Joshua explained how the group is “more honest” in Face the Sun than they’ve ever been in their past albums. “I think this album in general, we just wanted to be more honest with our feelings and more honest with our fears. We wanted to expose that on a personal level,” he said. Member Seungkwan also explained how the group has evolved since their debut in 2015. “People remember us as cheerful artists because we have so many cheerful songs. We’ve been thinking, ‘Oh why are they looking at us only like bright kids?'” he said. “Instead of being complacent, we wanted to convey our ambitions, our determination, and our worries as well.” Hoshi added, “I am not Seventeen anymore,” explaining that his statement referred to how the band was “shedding our former image and becoming more mature.”

See the Seventeen’s full Face the Sun track list below.

“Darl+ing” “Hot” “Don Quixote” “March” “Domino” “Shadow” “‘Bout You” (노래해) “If You Leave Me” “Ash”

Seventeen tickets to the Be the Sun World Tour are available on Stub Hub and Vivid Seats. Use code SC15 on Vivid Seats for $15 off.

