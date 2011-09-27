Seth Rogen’s Style Secret? A Fat Wallet, Not A Trim Figure

Actor Seth Rogen is one of the busiest guys in Hollywood, and the release of 50/50 is bound to boost his cred even further. The film, which Rogen both produced and stars in with Joseph Gordon-Levitt, is loosely based on the life of the screenwriter and his best friend, Will Reiser. The cast took to the red carpet last night for the premiere in New York City, and I got the chance to chat with the dynamic duo as they headed into the Ziegfeld Theatre.

Aside from his film work, Rogen has been making headlines for his slim and toned figure. He looked fantastic, and I had to know if the new look had impacted his style, and if he felt he could dress better now. Rogen was bashful, stating that he had “no personal style philosophy.” Reiser immediately stepped in and said, “I can tell you firsthand — he’s become a better dresser!”

Finally, Rogen admitted that he’s dipping into designer duds a little bit more as of late, but the body isn’t to blame. “The more money you have, the easier it is to dress well, I’ll tell you that!” he said. Well, I think we can all admit that this is true. A gentleman in a Balenciaga suit tends to look better than a dude in the latest from Men’s Wearhouse.

Even if you aren’t pulling in multimillion dollar paychecks, there’s still an important lesson here, boys. Invest in a few key pieces and keep your style sharp no matter what the occasion. Hey, if the (formerly) schlubby guy from Knocked Up can rock a red carpet, so can you.