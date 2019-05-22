Um, Did Seth Rogen Just Become My New Style Icon?

Scroll To See More Images

Forget everything you ever thought you knew about Seth Rogen—or at least his style. The actor just set the trend bar to a maximum level with his most recent photoshoot. Seth Rogen is on the cover of GQ for June 2019, and he just introduced us all to summer 2019 style. In the photoshoot, Rogen fiercely and confidently struts some of the most sophisticated (and cool) summer looks without compromising the chill and often R-rated personality for which he’s known. From a pimped-out silk Gucci set to a pair of jaw-droppingly fly tie-dye pants, I think it’s safe to say that Seth Rogen just became our new fashion icon.

Rogen, the 37-year-old hot shot, spills the beans to GQ magazine in their latest issue, explaining that Kanye West has been a major source of inspiration in his personal life, encouraging him to push boundaries. Rogen states his opinion on the importance of “staying in your lane,” but also highlights that sometimes people can do “really great outside of their lane”—which is exactly what his GQ look expressed.

Rogen was able to keep his cool while breaking fashion barriers in this photoshoot, and we love it. The star also takes a lot of pride in his pup (Zelda Rogen) being featured beside him on the cover of GQ, as he tweets that he’s “never been more proud.” The tweet, of course, only further touched the hearts of his fan base and created more buzz for the cover.

After serving the world trends on a silver platter (or on a golden Gucci ashtray), Twitter and other social media platforms (plus everyone at StyleCaster) are seriously crushing on Seth Rogen and his newly discovered sex appeal. Rogen’s fans are giving him a standing ovation for his evolutionary glow-up and for becoming everybody’s new fashion goals. We should all give thanks to the beloved comedian for truly showing us how summer fashion is done.