Breaking: Seth MacFarlane to Host the Oscars This Year

As we all know, the Oscars is the Super Bowl of awards shows. No expense is spared in making sure it’s the glitziest and most glamorous night of the year for the Hollywood elite. Everything from the red carpet to the legendary Vanity Fair Oscars party is perfection — so the host for the big night has to be major.

This year, it’s just been announced that Seth MacFarlane, best known for his animated hit TV show “Family Guy” (and for his not exactly Oscar-worthy flick “Ted”) will handle the hosting responsibilities. Clearly, the Oscars are continuing their quest to appeal to younger audiences, after tapping James Franco and Anne Hathaway in 2010 (which didn’t exactly do the show any favors: The reviews were less than stellar).

Obviously MacFarlane has the comedic chops, so we’re excited to see him helm Hollywood’s biggest night.

What do you think? Are you excited for MacFarlane, or would you prefer a tried and true host like Billy Crystal?