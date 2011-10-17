Sesame Street Goes X-Rated Following Hacking Attack

The Sesame Street YouTube channel is a staple in my family with my two-year-old niece and 11-month-old nephew — most popular videos starring Elmo, of course.

Thank goodness we didn’t log onto Sesame Street channel last night since hackers took over the channel replacing “Elmo Song” with hard-core naughty time porn. The take-over lasted about 20 minutes and featured the profile message below according toSophos:

WHO DOESN’T LOVE PORN KIDS? RIGHT! EVERYONE LOVES IT! IM MREDXWX AND MY PARTNER MRSUICIDER91 ARE HERE TO BRING YOU MANY NICE CONTENT! PLEASE DON’T LET SESAME STREET TO GET THIS ACCOUNT BACK KIDS 😦 PLEASE…LET ME AND MRSUICIDER91 HAVE IT AND WE GONNA MAKE ALL THE AMERICA HAPPY!

It does seem strange that YouTube user”MrEdxwx” who supposedly hacked the Sesame Street account would leave a message telling the world that he was the perpetrator! He came to his own defense posting the YouTube video below in which he denies any involvement. (At press time Big Bird was not willing to comment on his whereabouts.)