Sesame Street Cookie Monster Once at Risk to Become Veggie Monster

If you’ve Googled anything today, you may have noticed that our old friend Cookie Monster from Sesame Street popped up on the site, literally eating away at the Google logo. Well that’s because today marks the 40th anniversary of our favorite childhood show, and we couldn’t have picked a better character to represent the puppet clan–after all, anyone who loves cookies as much as we do holds a special place in our hearts.

You may or may not be aware of the fact, however, that Cookie Monster likes fruits and veggies almost as much as he likes cookies! In fact, a rumor spread several years ago that Sesame Street‘s producers would be changing the lovable character to Veggie Monster in an effort to spread a message of healthy eating to kids nationwide. Well, that was one big fat rumor–the Cookie Monster prevails–but, not without a little bit of green on his plate. Back in 2005, the show began a push to feature segments that focused on more topics of nutrition, exercise, and other healthy habits. Thus, Cookie Monster began to have a more balanced diet. In addition, he expanded his songbook to include the tune “A Cookie Is a Sometime Food.”

While we’d take a gooey chocolate chip cookie over a hunk of broccoli any day, we’re glad to see that PBS has taken these steps to positively influence kids’ food choices. After all, childhood obesity has become an increasingly scary problem in the United States over the last decade. But we’re not ready to give up cookies all together! In honor of Sesame Street‘s 40th birthday, here are some of our favorite healthy cookie options that you can savor without feeling guilty.

Kashi‘s TLC cookies

Alternative Baking Company‘s vegan cookies

Nana’s Gluten Free cookies