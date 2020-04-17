Serena Williams in a Snow White Costume Is Exactly the TikTok Content We Needed

If you’re anything like me, TikTok has become a beacon of wholesome content for you in recent weeks. And now that includes Serena Williams’ wardrobe malfunction in her Snow White TikTok video. That said—you know her, and it’s not that kind of wardrobe malfunction. Our tennis queen could never! But it is a pretty relatable one.

Like many moms working from home right now, the legendary tennis player has been doing her best to balance work-life and caring for her daughter, Olympia. Sometimes for the 23-time Grand Slam champ, that looks like practicing her volleys against a wall indoors; other times, it looks like dressing up in a Snow White costume to entertain her two-year-old tot. That’s what happened on April 15, when the 38-year-old Olympian took to TikTok to post a clip of her singing in the Disney princess outfit. Only, her ‘fit wasn’t the only amusing thing about the video.

In the video, Serena can be heard narrating her actions in song. “Hello, I’m back,” she sang, lifting a plate of food. “I’m going to stick this in the microwave for two minutes,” she warbled. Then, she continued to sing the following: “Speaking of back… My dress doesn’t fit in the back!”

The beloved athlete finally turned around to display her open back, with the too-small Snow White dress only zipped up to her waist. “Snow back,” she cleverly captioned the post when she shared it on Instagram the next day.

It’s only the latest lighthearted share from the acclaimed tennis player, who has been keeping fans entertained while she, daughter Olympia, and husband and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, 36, do their part in staying at home in Florida during these times. Serena’s taken to Instagram and TikTok often in recent weeks, sharing sneak peeks into her and Olympia’s everyday habits—included but not limited to their skin-care routine.

On March 24, Serena shared the sweetest video to her Instagram Live, where Olympia snatched up some makeup and covered her face in eyeshadow and lipstick. “I cute,” the adorable tot said. Serena could only agree: “Yes, you are beautiful. Even with all that makeup that you did.” The fun (and trouble!) never stops, especially with a kid in quarantine!