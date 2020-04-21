Serena Williams Just Trolled Naomi Campbell for Trying to Get Meghan Markle Goss

“I don’t know her.” Serena Williams trolled Naomi Campbell over a Meghan Markle question, and it was everything. The supermodel interviewed Serena and her sister, Venus Williams, for the Monday, April 20, episode of her YouTube show, “No Filter With Naomi.” The interview went well…until Naomi asked Serena about her BFF: Meghan, the former Duchess of Sussex.

“Are you happy that your girlfriend has moved to America? Meghan Markle,” Naomi asked the Wimbledon champion.

Serena then responded with a laugh, “Don’t know what you’re talkin’ about, don’t know nothin’ about that.”

But Naomi didn’t stop there. “I mean they’re on the West Coast but … I mean, it’s a big deal!” the supermodel continued to ask. Serena then shut down the conversation by responding, “Never seen it, never heard of her, don’t know her.” The tennis player went on to whistle until the supermodel changed the subject.

Fans have compared Serena’s response to a 2000s interview with Mariah Carey, where the “Fantasy” singer was asked about Jennifer Lopez. When the topic of the “Jenny From the Block” singer was brought up, Mariah responded, “I don’t know her.” The Vision of Love” singer has since said that she was “trying to say something nice or say nothing at all.”

Naomi’s question for Serena comes after Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, announced their decision to “step back” as senior members of the British royal family in January to move to Canada to raise their 10-month-old son, Archie. In March, the couple relocated from Canada to Los Angeles for “work.” (Meghan, who was best known as a cast member on Suits before she became a Duchess, recently came out of retirement as an actress to narrate the Disney+ documentary Elephant.)

As for Serena, the Olympian met the Suits alum years ago at a charity event. They’ve since become close friends. Serena even attended Meghan and Harry’s wedding in May 2018. As Meg’s close friend, don’t expect her to spill any royal tea.