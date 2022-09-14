Serena Just Revealed If She’ll ‘Pull a Tom Brady’ & Un-Retire From Tennis

Is the court still open? Serena Williams praised Tom Brady for his un-retirement. The tennis champion opened up on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on her own retirement and hinted at whether she will “pull a Tom Brady.”

Serena appeared on the late-night talk show on September 13, 2022, after she played her last game on September 2, 2022. Jimmy Fallon asked her if she would consider “pulling a Tom Brady,” saying, “You know, what I’m not ready. I’m evolving into Pickleback.” She continued, “You know what? Tom Brady started an amazing trend,” she laughed. “That’s what I’m gonna say.”

In an essay for Vogue, Serena explained the reasons why she was retiring from her sport. “I’ve been thinking of this as a transition, but I want to be sensitive about how I use that word, which means something very specific and important to a community of people. Maybe the best word to describe what I’m up to is evolution,” she said. “I’m here to tell you that I’m evolving away from tennis, toward other things that are important to me. A few years ago I quietly started Serena Ventures, a venture capital firm. Soon after that, I started a family. I want to grow that family.” Serena married Alexis Ohanian in 2017, and together they have a daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr, who is usually referred to Olympia. She confirmed her desire to expand her family. “These days, if I have to choose between building my tennis résumé and building my family, I choose the latter.”

Serena played her final game against Ajla Tomljanovic in the U.S. Open. In her post-match interview, she thanked her whole family, her father Richard, mother Oracene Price, sister Venus and her fans for helping her reach her goals. “It’s been a fun ride. It’s been the most incredible ride and journey I’ve ever been on, I mean, in my life. I’m just so grateful to every single person that’s ever said, Go, Serena, in their life. I’m just so grateful,” she said. “You got me here.”

Meanwhile, Tom Brady is in hot water for retiring and quickly un-retiring. Reports from multiple sources claim that his wife Gisele Bundchen is upset at the Super Bowl champion for retiring at the beginning of 2022 and then announcing that he’s coming back for the 2022-2023 season to play with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. A source told Page Six in September 2022, “There’s been trouble in the marriage over his decision to un-retire. Gisele has always been the one with the kids. They had agreed he would retire to focus on the family, then he changed his mind,” the insider said. However, Gisele responded to these rumors in her Elle interview. She said, “I’ve done my part, which is [to] be there for [Tom]. I moved to Boston, and I focused on creating a cocoon and a loving environment for my children to grow up in and to be there supporting him and his dreams,” she explained. “Seeing my children succeed and become the beautiful little humans that they are, seeing [Tom] succeed, and being fulfilled in his career—it makes me happy.”

King Richard is available to stream on HBO Max. Here’s how to watch it for free.

For more about Serena and Venus Williams, read their father Richard Williams’ 2017 memoir, Black and White: The Way I See It. The book follows Richard’s life from his impoverished childhood in Shreveport, Louisiana, in the 1940s to the father of two of the greatest tennis players of all time: Serena and Venus Williams. . “I still feel really close to my father,” Serena says in the book. “We have a great relationship. There is an appreciation. There is a closeness because of what we’ve been through together, and a respect.” Black and White: The Way I See it is described as a story about how a “self-made man” with an “indomitable spirit” made it all possible for himself and his family.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.