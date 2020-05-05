Serena Williams Slays As The Face Of Stuart Weitzman’s Summer Shoe Collection

Stop everything you’re doing and please direct your attention to the drop-dead gorgeous photos from Serena Williams’ Stuart Weitzman Summer 2020 campaign—that’s not a suggestion, it’s an order! JK, you can do as you please, but you seriously won’t want to miss how fire she looks. Stuart Weitzman is a brand known for creating iconic footwear, so having Williams as the face of their summer line makes total sense. Who’s more iconic than the greatest athlete in the world? Nobody, that’s who.

A fair warning, though: Once you see these shots, you’re bound to place an order for a new pair of shoes. These styles are hard to resist! Even though the summer range screams warm-weather fun, the campaign images serve fierce, moody vibes, shot entirely in black-and-white. In them, Williams pairs a few different SW shoes with a white-hot bodysuit by Dream Bandits, which she rocks with either a matching white trench or blazer, depending on the shot.

A bodysuit, jacket and heels? It’s a ballsy look, but if anyone can pull it off, it’s Williams. Spoiler alert, she totally does, and these have to be some of my favorite photos of her ever. Don’t even get me started about her slicked-back low pony, AKA The Most Perfect Ponytail I’ve Ever Seen. Swoon.

On Instagram, Williams shared more about the images and the collection itself. “I worked and finished this exciting project with Stuart Weitzman at the beginning of this year and now we can’t hold it in anymore!” she captioned her post. “I hope through this campaign and Stuart Weitzman’s partnership with @VitalVoices, we can share a message of hope and optimism, and celebrate women and their ability to lift up their communities,” she wrote. Vital Voices is a non-profit dedicated to investing in female leaders, and they currently have a Global Partnership with the high-end footwear brand.

When you’re done staring at the gorgeous photos (I spent a good fifteen minutes on that alone), read on to shop the shoes Williams makes look so damn good, as well as a few other must-have pairs from Stuart Weitzman’s latest line.

1. The Aleena 75 Sandals

The Aleena 75 Sandal is the perfect minimalist, metallic pick for any summer wardrobe.

2. The Manila Signature Loafer

The Manila Signature Loafer comes in black or white, and I might just pull a Serena and pair the white with a matching bodysuit and blazer. Power moves only, people!

3. The Vea Pump

A hot pink mesh pump with the cutest little kitten heel? The Vea Pump is the stuff of my wildest summer shoe dreams.

4. The Daryl Sneaker

If you’re into kicks with a luxe feel, look no further than the metallic rose gold Daryl Sneaker. I guarantee Williams slips these on when she steps off the tennis court!

