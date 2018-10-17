Serena Williams Had the Sweetest Reaction to Meghan Markle Wearing Her Blazer

There’s no doubt the “Markle Effect” is real. Since Meghan Markle announced her engagement to Prince Harry in November, customers have been shopping her looks non-stop, with her clothes selling out within hours of her wearing them. Some of the brands are well-known. Others are up-and-coming. But none of them have the same sentimental value as her latest outfit: a blazer designed by Markle’s very own friend, Serena Williams.

On Wednesday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex traveled to Dubbo, Australia as their next stop on their royal tour. For the visit, Markle wore black jeans and boots and a white collar shirt underneath an oversized gray plaid blazer with a special significance. The blazer happens to be from Williams’s latest collection and can still be shopped online for $145. (Though, the jacket is quickly selling out. We talked about the “Markle Effect” right?)

But fans weren’t the only ones who were pleased at Markle wearing one of her best friend’s designs. Williams heard of the news too and took to her Instagram to share a picture of Markle in the blazer, alongside a shot of the tennis player modeling the jacket herself. “The face you make when you and Meghan have matching @serena blazers 😍 #BeSeenBeHeard,” Williams wrote in the caption.

Now, that’s how you support a friend.