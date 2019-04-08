Wait—Did Serena Williams Just Reveal the Sex of Meghan Markle’s Baby?

The 23-time Grand-Slam winner has been friends with the Duchess of Sussex for quite some time now. But it seems like Serena Williams revealed Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s baby’s sex—by accident, of course. Whoops! While chatting with E! News earlier this week, Williams was talking all things babies when she let a gender pronoun slip. “My friend is pregnant, and she was like, ‘My kid’s gonna do this,’ [and] I just looked at her like, ‘No, she’s not,'” Williams said in the video interview.

So does this mean Markle and Prince Harry are expecting a little princess? Well—before you jump to any conclusions, let us clarify something. We’re not totally positive Williams was talking about Markle. Although she spoke of Markle at one point during the interview, in this moment she was careful to just say “my friend.” In this case, she could be talking about literally anyone she knows. When she did bring up Markle, though, she had the sweetest little comment to say. “She’ll be the best mom, for sure.” Aww! That’s so sweet and honestly? We absolutely believe it. Markle has already made it clear she wants to parent this child in a gender fluid, open environment. She has been making many preparations to be ensure the baby has a wonderful life in their Frogmore Cottage.

Markle has stopped attending public royal engagements. But back in February, before the last leg of her pregnancy, the expecting mother did fly across the Atlantic to attend a baby shower that Williams and Amal Clooney threw for her.

Williams also attended the royal wedding last May, looking like royalty herself. But are we surprised?

Anyway, we’re still trying to get more details on whether this “friend” Williams was referencing is, in fact, Markle. There was a moment of hesitation, where Williams rephrased and seemed a bit nervous. After her line, “No, she’s not,” Williams smiled a little adding, “No, you’re not.” Hmmmm. Seems like she might’ve been trying to cover her tracks.

We guess we’ll find out soon, though! The Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry are expecting their little bundle of joy this month! Ahh!