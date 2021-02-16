Serena Williams’ Husband Just Settled the ‘Greatest Athlete’ Debate Between Her & Tom Brady

After a huge debate was sparked online over who is the “greatest athlete” of all time, Serena Williams’ husband shaded Tom Brady in a way that put the entire debate to rest.

The Reddit founder, 37, wore a T-shirt that read “Greatest Female Athlete” with the word “Female” crossed out to one of Serena’s tennis matches on Tuesday, February 16. The 39-time Grand Slam athlete was playing at the Australian Open in Melbourne when her husband of three years was photographed in the stands cheering her on. His Nike tee seemingly alluded to a recent online debate following the 2021 Super Bowl on Sunday, February 7, when quarterback Tom Brady helped the Tampa Bay Buccaneers bring home the win against the Kansas City Chiefs. Many fans questioned whether Tom, 43, or Serena, 39, was the greatest athlete of all time.

If it’s up to Alexis, the answer is pretty clear. Following Serena’s Australian open win against Romanian tennis player Simona Halep, Alexis took to social media to share a photo of himself wearing the T-shirt in question. “Onward,” he wrote, adding clapping emojis. “Thanks for helping pick my shirt, IG squad. If you want your own, ask @nike.”

Many fans responded to Serena’s supportive hubby with nothing but love. “She’s pretty undeniably the goat athlete,” wrote one Twitter user. “I used to think it was Brady until I checked her career accolades and sheesh.” Another weighed in, “39 year old @serenawilliams Wow. We spent weeks talking about the amazing Tom Brady. He deserves it. So does she. Serena is a phenom. She’s through to the quarter finals at the #AusOpen We still get to watch this once in a lifetime talent…don’t miss it.”

Some social media users remained skeptical, however, noting that it’s hard to compare what makes an athlete the “greatest” when comparing two different sports like football and tennis. But one Twitter user put it simply when they noted Serena’s whopping number of titles and championships. “A lot of these people have weird definitions of greatest,” the Twitter user wrote. “Like they’re naming people who are good but don’t have even close to the number of championships as Serena. Plus, there was a solid streak of literally only Serena winning majors. Unless we’re counting Bill, she’s 1/1.”

While the debate may not be settled for some fans, we’re sure that there’s never been a doubt in Alexis’ mind that his wife Serena is the GOAT. Talk about a great cheerleader!