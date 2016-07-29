Serena Williams Just Called Out Drake in Her New ‘Vogue’ Interview

Speculation that Serena Williams and Drake were dating last year was big news at the time, however the (alleged) couple never really addressed the rumors—until now. In a new episode of Vogue’s “73 Questions,” Williams sits down to talk about a range of topics, including her career, music, and yes, her love life. And she even gives Drizzy a shoutout, which obviously caught the attention of fans.

When asked about the most romantic thing a guy has ever done for her, Williams gave a coy response: “It hasn’t happened yet,” the tennis champ said. However, when asked to describe love, she opened up a little more, saying that it’s “magical,” and “something that you may only experience once in life.” OK, so no mention of Drake yet (despite the fact we were all hoping she’d say his name somewhere there), but stay with us.

The host also asked her about the funniest person she knows, which caused Williams to smile, look at the camera, and respond, “Aubrey.” Diehard “Degrassi” fans know that obviously Drake’s real name is Aubrey Graham, and we can’t help but feel like the use of his actual name feels intimate, as though the two have to be close on some level, even if it’s not romantic. Sure, it doesn’t confirm any dating rumors (especially considering the rapper’s been linked to Rihanna recently), but it definitely confirms that the tennis player has a very high opinion of Drizzy.

